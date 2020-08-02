One of my daughters and her family recently took a trip to the Georgia coast. One day they waded out into the sea in a section in which the shallow waters extended a considerable distance from the shore. At one point on this excursion they suddenly realized there were stingrays all around them on the ocean floor. Upon recognizing their predicament my grandchildren became fearful of moving, afraid of stepping on one of those creatures and experiencing its painful sting. My oldest grandson eventually took the lead among his siblings, slowly walking back toward shore while kicking his feet in the sand so as to dislodge any of those unwelcome residents who might be lying buried in the pathway ahead. His younger brothers cautiously followed him in single file until they safely returned to dry land. I understand my granddaughter wasn’t quite so courageous. When a stingray swam near her, she panicked. However, with the help of her mom and dad, she also managed to navigate through the waters back to safer ground.
These days it seems like many of us, especially those who are seeking to please Jesus and stay true to His Word, find themselves in a similar situation. It’s almost like we’re walking in a minefield of stingrays. With every step you take or every word you utter, you’re in danger of experiencing the piercing sting of some individual, group or even society as a whole which takes offense at your action. I realize it’s not just believers who deal with this – it’s a characteristic of our world today to which many fall victim. However, as Christians we appear to be more targeted in our nation than we’ve been in the past.
In this kind of atmosphere it’s easy to do as my grandchildren were tempted to do in dealing with those stingrays. Don’t move. Stand still. Be quiet. Don’t take any chances. Just hunker down and try not to draw any attention to yourself. If all we’re concerned about is staying safe and surviving, that might work. However, is that sufficient in fulfilling our calling as followers of Christ? Is our mission just to try to endure and make it through until Jesus comes to rescue us from this world?
I don’t believe it is. We’re not the first believers to experience such unfriendly conditions. Many have had to deal with far worse than what we’re facing at the moment. Those first disciples encountered opposition, imprisonment, persecution, and even death as they fulfilled their purpose and ministry. Yet they didn’t just hide out in their upper rooms. They went out into the world sharing the good news of the kingdom of God. They boldly preached the truth about salvation made possible through Jesus’ sacrificial death and resurrection, in spite of the opposition it encountered. They got stung a few times as they ventured forth. Nevertheless with boldness and courage they kept moving under the leadership and empowerment of the Holy Spirit, turning their world upside down for Christ.
That’s what we need to do too. On the one hand, we don’t need to foolishly splash around in this minefield or needlessly stir up opposition through rash actions or harsh words. However, let’s not allow the fear of suffering to paralyze us, thus causing us to keep quiet instead of sharing our faith or tempting us to hide our lights rather than letting them shine. We don’t want to be guilty in any way of denying Christ or neglecting the work He’s given us to do.
So don’t be afraid to keep boldly walking with Jesus through these threatening times. He’ll guide your steps, as well as soothe any painful stings you may suffer along the way.
