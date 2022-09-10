When I first saw the image online advertising an upcoming movie, I thought it was a joke or a poor attempt at satire. However, I later discovered differently after seeing an article about the production and even watching the first trailer to be released. It was real. Normally, I wouldn’t have given a second glance at something promoting another awful, gory, slasher film, but it’s the violent villains portrayed in this movie who got my attention. It’s not the infamous Michael Myers or Freddie or Jason or any other such killers from past horror flicks. No, the evil duo terrorizing people in this film are Winnie the Pooh and Piglet. I’m not kidding. Apparently, the copyright protecting the use of those beloved children’s book characters recently expired, so someone has taken advantage of it to create this twisted story about them becoming wild, brutal killers.

From what I recall of their original stories, I can’t think of two fictional characters who better epitomize innocence, goodness and kindness than Pooh and Piglet. Yet we live in a world where some people are intent on destroying anything virtuous or transforming what is good into something evil. Maybe you’ve noticed it in other movies or TV productions. Superheroes who have long been models of good character have been portrayed in recent times with darker, even immoral, sides. In the meantime, their counterpart villains are often given backstories that seem to try to depict them less as evild-oers to be despised and more as victims of society who deserve our sympathy. Whether intentional or not, and I believe it often is on purpose, the lines between good and evil, right and wrong, moral and immoral continue to be blurred.

The Rev. Tony W. Elder is pastor of Wesley Community Fellowship Church. He can be reached at 770-483-3405 or by e-mail at revtelder@aol.com.

Editor

I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.

