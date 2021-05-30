After some recent computer issues, a diagnostic check revealed that my hard drive was failing and there was nothing I could do about it. The device continued to work at times, although very slowly. Periodically a warning would be displayed of “imminent failure.” I used the time to prepare for that inevitable event – backing up my files, copying links to favorite sites, and shopping for a replacement. The day after my new computer arrived, the old one “gave up the ghost.” I’m thankful I had the opportunity to get ready for its collapse rather than it happening suddenly without any advance notice.
We’re living in times in which our nation, society, the religious community, and just the world in general are having serious issues. We see signs all around us warning of “imminent failure.” We seem to be on the verge of a collapse of the world as we know it. Major shifts in morals and values are affecting all other areas of our lives. As families erode, as lawlessness increases, as our freedoms are curtailed, as our economy becomes more vulnerable, and as churches compromise truth, the signs are there that we are heading toward “imminent failure.” So what do we do?
First of all, if there’s anything we can do to help avoid the collapse, we should be doing it. We can pray, repent, and call on others to do the same. We can work to restore our society and the church to what it should be. We can uphold and promote those values which many have forsaken. We can pray for a widespread revival that could repair the damage. Maybe things can turn around. But what if they don’t?
We need to make sure our hearts are right with the Lord. Even if there’s no general revival in our land, there can still be personal revival in our own souls. Let’s use this time to draw closer to the Lord than ever before. Let’s spend time in His Word, committing ourselves to obeying its truths. Let’s yield ourselves more fully to the Holy Spirit, letting Him fill us with His presence and power. Let’s be faithful prayer warriors and witnesses for Christ. Let’s serve the Lord with our time, energy and resources. Let’s be part of a faithful remnant who are staying true to the Lord and to His Word.
We also need to be preparing ourselves and others for hard times. If persecution comes, we need to be ready to face it and with a Christlike spirit. We need to be prepared for the possibility of putting our lives on the line for Jesus.
We need to maintain a firm faith and hope in the Lord. Although our current system may collapse, we know we have a better world to look forward to. We know that the Lord will be with us to help us through whatever we may be called upon to face in this life, while looking ahead to better days. We know who wins in the end.
Additionally, we need to be warning others. We should be encouraging them to give their hearts to Christ and to get ready for what’s coming, including His return. Many people may see the problem, but they need to recognize that Jesus is the answer.
Our world hasn’t collapsed yet. We still have an opportunity to avoid it or to prepare ourselves and others for what appears to be ahead. The signs are there. Don’t ignore them and go about business as usual. We’re being given a chance to get ready for what’s coming. Will we make use of it?
