Last weekend my wife and I went to see the newest Star Wars movie. Obviously we’re not die-hard fans of that saga since we waited several weeks after its release for the crowds to thin out before viewing the film. Nor did we dress up in appropriate costumes as our kids did for one of the premiers many years ago. However, since we’ve watched all the previous episodes of the series, we did have a desire to see what is purported to be the finale.
I’ll admit that I left the theater feeling satisfied with the conclusion of the series and also somewhat inspired. It caused me to ask “why” and to think about the value such stories have for followers of Christ. I know some people have read Christian symbolism and themes into these movies while others warn of Eastern mysticism or other beliefs being portrayed. But apart from that, why are people drawn to such stories and how can they be helpful to us as believers?
For one thing, they remind us that there is good and evil in the world and in the universe at large. We live in a day when the lines are being blurred between right and wrong, between true and false, and between the good guys and the bad guys. Everything is being placed on the same moral level, or even getting turned upside down. So we are drawn to stories that express what the Bible teaches – that real evil and real good are truly present and active around us. Granted, two individuals with contrasting beliefs and lifestyles might watch such a story and each view themselves as the good guy and the other as the bad guy. Nevertheless, at least there is recognition of the existence of good and evil.
Secondly, such stories remind us that there is a war going on and battles to be fought. We can get so caught up in the routine busyness of everyday life and in the distractions of the world around us that we forget about the epic struggle taking place in the universe. We focus solely on our own little world with its pleasures and problems while ignoring the bigger picture. Or we get wrapped up in the temporary and visible things while neglecting that which is eternal and unseen. Just as there is a real God who is trying to do what is good for us, there is a real devil who is seeking to destroy us and to hinder God’s gracious work on our behalf.
These stories often remind us of the possibility of evil not only being around us but also being within us. We have to guard against both enemies without and the enemy within. Yet they also show us that bad people can change. Evil can be overcome. And if it refuses to change, then it needs to be fought against and defeated.
One other aspect I see in these stories is that they inspire us to be heroic in the face of such battles. They show the need for courage and the value of personal sacrifice for a greater cause. They remind us that we’re not alone in the fight. For most of us it won’t mean coming back to a hero’s welcome after saving the planet. However, our heroism may show in fighting the local battles against evil in our own hearts, in our families, and in our communities. Some combatants may be heroes who get the headlines, while others may be heroes who are virtually unknown, such as prayer warriors.
Stories of what’s happening in galaxies far, far away can remind us of what’s happening right here in our own world. They can inspire us to fulfill our destinies in the saga of life.
