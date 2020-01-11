On New Year’s morning I turned on the TV to hear a news anchor optimistically declare, “It’s going to be a good year!” However, as I heard the morning headlines, I could see why someone could come away with a very different prognosis. The American embassy in Iraq was being besieged. The North Korean leader was indicating that his country may be resuming nuclear tests, while also boasting about some great new weapon to be revealed this year. Meanwhile all the political banter about impeachment and the presidential election was continuing. So some people might take those as signs that it’s probably going to be a bad year, or at least a turbulent one.
What do you think? I believe it will likely be both – good and bad at the same time. I believe this could be a great year as God moves and works in the lives of His people, but that Satan will also work to oppose whatever God is doing. I believe the Lord can revive His Church and use it to impact the world in positive ways, but at the same time a lost world may harden its heart against God and become more hostile toward His followers.
Paul experienced such a scenario in his ministry. In II Timothy 3:10-12 he mentions the persecutions and afflictions he endured at three specific locations. If you look up the account of those visits in Acts 13-14, you find that Paul had people harassing him, voicing opposition to what he taught, kicking him out of their city, threatening to physically attack him, and finally actually stoning him, thinking they had killed him. We might look at those circumstances and conclude, “Paul was having a bad year.”
However, that’s only part of the picture. Acts also records many good things as having taken place in those same cities at the same time. People were receiving the Lord. God was doing miracles. The word of God was being spread throughout that whole region. It was a good, fruitful time for Paul and the ministry of the gospel. So at the same time God was greatly working, there was also great affliction and persecution. There was much good, but also much evil.
I believe we can expect the same as we continue to move forward in this new year. In that same passage of scripture, Paul says, “All who desire to live godly in Christ Jesus will suffer persecution” (II Timothy 3:12). If you seek to live a godly life this year, it will raise some opposition. If you stand for what is right and true, you’re going to put a target on your back. If you faithfully uphold God’s Word and its teachings, you may be persecuted to some degree. It could be a tough year. Nevertheless, we can experience the good at the same time. We can experience God’s help and deliverance. We can see other people impacted by our witness and the proclamation of God’s Word. We can witness God do some miraculous things in our midst. It could be a great year in spite of the worsening hostility of some in the world and in the church toward us.
So 2020 promises to be a very good year, but it also promises to be a very bad year. We need to be prepared for both. Let’s get ready to receive and participate in all the good God wants to do in His people. And let’s prepare ourselves to face the bad and to fight the spiritual battles which will inevitably come our way. It may be the worst of times; but it can also be the best of times. Let’s embrace whatever God has for us this year.
