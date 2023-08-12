Most of you are probably familiar with the biblical account of Shadrach, Meshach, and Abednego. They were the three Jewish men who were thrown into a fiery furnace because they refused to obey King Nebuchadnezzar’s command to bow down and worship a golden image. Over the past week or two I have noticed a social media post that has been circulating which references this incident. It actually has to do with the extremely hot weather many have been experiencing this summer. The post reads, “It’s so hot, I just walked outside and ran into Shadrach, Meshach and Abednego.” Yes, I suppose it has felt like an oven or furnace in some places recently.

This account from the book of Daniel reminds us of some important truths we all need to keep in mind when we find ourselves facing the fires of life as we try to faithfully follow the Lord. For one thing, we know that the same God who miraculously delivered those three men from the wrath of a king and his death sentence can still deliver us as we face challenges, difficulties, and opposition to our faith. God is bigger than our enemies and is more powerful than anything that gets thrown at us or anything we might get thrown into. God is able to deliver us.

Recommended for you

The Rev. Tony W. Elder is pastor of Wesley Community Fellowship Church. He can be reached at 770-483-3405 or by e-mail at revtelder@aol.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos