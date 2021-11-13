While searching for something to watch on TV, my wife and I discovered a 10-episode series documenting what was billed as “The World’s Toughest Race.” It involved teams of “adventure racers” from various countries trekking over hundreds of miles through the rugged terrain of Fiji by means of hiking, biking, climbing, swimming and paddling. Success was measured not just by finishing in first place, but by surviving and completing the course within the required timeframe. It was definitely a challenging and grueling competition.
We’re probably all familiar with the fact that the Bible sometimes compares the journey through life of a follower of Jesus as being like a race. However, I’m afraid we sometimes picture it as more like a leisurely walk in the park rather than a difficult endurance race. John Bunyan pictured the life of a believer so well in his classic tale of “The Pilgrim’s Progress.” He shows that if we’re truly serious about following Jesus and faithfully completing our course, it will involve having to deal with all kinds of challenges. Along our path we’ll face attractive temptations, deceptive distractions, various traps designed to ensnare us, and even full-blown attacks from our enemy. There will be rugged hills to climb and dangerous waters to traverse. And it’s a long journey that continues throughout the course of our lives.
Granted, it’s possible to avoid many of the hardships by settling for merely being religious, a church-goer, a Christian in name only, or being half-hearted in one’s allegiance to Jesus. Yet those type of runners either aren’t really in the race or tend to stall out far short of the finish line. If we’re intent on fully following Jesus and living our lives to please Him, it’s going to be a tough journey at times. It will be worth it. And there will be many joys and blessings along the way in the midst of the hardships. Many of the participants in that “World’s Toughest Race,” even as they were bruised, bleeding and suffering, talked about how much they loved doing it and that it was the best experience of their lives. As believers, we’ll face severe challenges, but we’ll also experience the best kind of life a person could possibly live, as well as have a glorious future with our Lord for eternity.
I don’t know that the Christian life is the world’s toughest race. I believe Jesus can take the credit for enduring that challenge. He faced not only the rigors of being crucified but also the burden of carrying the sins of the world on His shoulders as He did so. Our suffering doesn’t compare to His. Yet as His followers we are called upon to take up our crosses, to deny ourselves, to be willing to follow in His footsteps of being hated, rejected and persecuted. If we’re running as we should be, our journey will not be a bed of roses. It will be tough at times.
If you’re committed to following Jesus in a world that continues to reject Him, it’s going to be challenging. If you’re determined to stand up for His Word in a society that has turned its back on what God says, you’re going to have enemies. If you’re seeking to live a holy life in the midst of an ungodly world, you’re going to encounter all kinds of obstacles.
If you’re dedicated to running this race, you’re going to have a tough journey. However, Jesus, the One who has already run and won this race, is right there with you to help you through it. Trust Him. Lean on Him. He’ll help you run well and finish the course.
