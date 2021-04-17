Recently I stepped out of my comfort zone to begin a podcast. It’s basically an audio version of my one-year daily devotional book. This wasn’t something I had aspired to do. It was simply the direction the Lord seemed to be leading as another way to get His message out to more people. Maybe there are those who won’t take the time to read a book but who might listen to a little four-minute devotional each day as they take a walk, drive to work, or go about their other activities. I’ll admit that I knew very little about podcasts, especially about how to produce one. Thankfully there is plenty of assistance available on the internet to guide people like me. If you’re interested in this free devotional, check out “Everyday Encounters with the Lord” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or other apps that support podcasts.
How long has it been since you’ve gotten out of your comfort zone in order to follow the Lord’s leading, especially in some effort to reach out to others? It’s so easy to get stuck in our familiar routines. It’s hard to get out of the ruts, or even to stir up our desire to want to get out of those well-worn paths to which we’ve become so accustomed. When we’ve grown comfortable where we are, it’s difficult to get ourselves moving again. However, I believe if we’re attentive, we would often hear the voice of the Lord encouraging us to step out in order to share His Word and show His love to others.
Peter was definitely challenged to exit his comfort zone when the Lord led him to share the gospel with some Gentiles (see Acts 10). In order to help him overcome his prejudices, the Lord had to give him an extra jolt with the combination of a disturbing vision, some special visitors, and a divine command to accompany them. Yet Peter’s obedience opened a great door that led to many coming into the kingdom of God.
Too many of us are like Barney Fife in the old Andy Griffith Show. He sat all relaxed on the front porch in a rocking chair talking about his plans to go down to the drugstore, get a bottle of pop, and go over to Thelma Lou’s (his girlfriend) to watch a little TV. Yet he kept sitting there. Every few seconds he would repeat his intentions to do those activities, but then continue to sit there, rocking away. You got the impression that he would’ve never moved if someone hadn’t finally confronted him and encouraged him to go do what he said he was going to do.
What does the Lord have to do in order to shake us out of our ruts and get us going? We tend to talk a good game or verbalize well-meaning intentions. We sit in our homes and talk about our plans to reach out to our neighbors. We sit in church and talk about the importance of sharing the gospel and doing deeds of kindness in the name of Jesus. We talk about dreams of starting some kind of new ministry. Nevertheless all too often we just keep sitting there in our comfortable rocking chairs instead of getting up and taking action.
Maybe the Lord has impressed on your heart some individual to reach out to with a card, a phone call, a visit, or some act of kindness. Or maybe he’s leading you to start a Bible study, a food ministry, or even a podcast. If the Lord is telling us to go, let’s make ourselves get up out of our comfort zones and get moving.
