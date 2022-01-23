Last weekend many residents of north Georgia had to deal to some degree with the effects of a winter storm moving through the area. Some received a nice blanket of snow sufficient for sledding, building snowmen, and having snowball fights. Others got just enough of the frozen precipitation to be able to make a miniature snow person on the hood of a car or on the deck of the house. Others of us were able to enjoy the beautiful sight of snowflakes fluttering through the air, but the temperature stayed warm enough that the white stuff didn’t stick on the ground at all. In that case at least we didn’t have to deal with the negative fallout of slick roads and power outages.
The snowfall that didn’t stick reminds me of an all-too-common situation concerning how God’s Word is received. Some people enjoy hearing what the Bible says. They like to listen to those lovely, inspiring words floating down from the heavenlies. Maybe they can even quote some of its more familiar lines. They might go to church and bask in the beauty of those truths as they are read or proclaimed in worship services. However, they don’t let its truths stick to their own hearts and lives. They don’t mind it blanketing their neighbor’s yard, and can maybe even point out ways it needs to do so. But the temperature of their own hearts is such that they refuse to allow God’s Word to deal with their own needs and alter the landscape of their lives.
It’s similar to what is said about how the people responded to the words of the prophet Ezekiel (see Ezekiel 33:30-33). They encouraged one another to go to him and “hear what the word is that comes from the Lord.” Ezekiel was told, “They hear your words, but they do not do them; for with their mouth they show much love, but their hearts pursue their own gain. Indeed you are to them as a very lovely song of one who has a pleasant voice and can play well on an instrument; for they hear your words, but they do not do them.” They heard God’s Word. They even enjoyed listening to it. But they refused to take it to heart and obey it. They and their hardened hearts didn’t let it stick.
Jesus illustrated the various ways God’s Word can be received in the parable of the sower. He referred to how some people can hear the word but then have it snatched away by “the wicked one” (Matthew 13:19). While that is certainly true, let’s be careful that we don’t simply cast the blame on Satan for our lack of receptivity. We need to examine ourselves and be willing to accept some blame, too. Like those in Ezekiel’s day, too many may show some affection toward God and His Word, but are more concerned about their own agendas and pursuing their own gain. They want to be inspired, encouraged and reassured by certain statements or promises from God, but they aren’t willing to make the changes it calls for.
Jesus declared, “He who has ears to hear, let him hear” (Matthew 11:15). The question isn’t whether or not we have the physical ability to hear. The issue is whether or not we’re willing to take those truths to heart and do what they say. Will we let it stick?
Let’s take a good look at our own attitude toward God’s Word. Are we hearing what He’s saying? Are we willing to receive it, obey it, and let it change us where needed? Let’s go beyond merely enjoying the beauty of His Word — let’s allow it to take hold in our hearts and direct our lives.
