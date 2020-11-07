Since I must write this column early in the week, these words are penned prior to any knowledge of election results and their consequences. As always, there will be those who will be disappointed over how these matters turn out. However, in looking ahead at this point there seems to be more potential than usual for there to be uncertainty, the questioning of the outcome, and general unrest as we deal with the aftermath of the casting of our votes. Whichever way things go, it promises to be a rather tumultuous time.
Maybe we would all do well to be reminded of the instruction and encouragement the Bible gives us in Philippians 4:6-8: “Be anxious for nothing, but in everything by prayer and supplication, with thanksgiving, let your requests be made known to God; and the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding will guard your hearts and minds through Jesus Christ. Finally, brethren, whatever things are true, whatever things are noble, whatever things are just, whatever things are pure, whatever things are lovely, whatever things are of good report, if there is any virtue and if there is anything praiseworthy – meditate on these things.”
Not only do we often face situations that can tempt us to be anxious and fearful, but I believe there are those in our world who are trying to stir up such emotions and attitudes in people. Satan often attempts to scare us so we don’t think clearly but get confused and fail to exercise the faith in God that we know is reasonable. In light of who God is and what He has done, it’s reasonable to trust Him even when uncertain and scary things are going on in the world around us. Although the world may want us to think in ways that will cause fear to rise up within us, God calls us to think in ways that lead to faith, purity, and peace of mind. We shouldn’t give in to the irrational thinking that accompanies panic. Let’s meditate on things that are true, good, and pure. Then the peace of God will guard our hearts and minds. Yes, we can experience peace of mind even in troubling times.
While we’re rightfully concerned about what is going on in our nation and world today, including the results of an important election, we should also keep in mind that we are primarily citizens of the kingdom of God. We need to keep our eyes on Him, on what He is doing, and on His purposes being worked out. We need to stay focused on Jesus, who He is, our relationship with Him, and the mission He has given us to fulfill in this world – no matter who the President is, no matter what happens to America, and no matter how unfavorable society may come to view us as followers of Christ. We need to keep walking with God, obeying Him, and being the light of the world.
So in times like these, let’s guard our minds with the Word of God. Let’s allow its truths to instill faith and peace in us rather than confusion and fear. Meditate on it so that it causes us to think differently, more reasonably, and clearly about what is going on around us or the challenges we may be facing in our lives today. God hasn’t given us a spirit of fear, but rather a spirit of a sound mind (see II Timothy 1:7). When anxious or fearful situations occur, let’s focus on God, on truth, and on His Word. Let’s remember that the Holy Spirit who lives in us can give us clarity of thought and peace of mind.
