I was attempting to open up a program on my computer I use on a weekly basis in order to prepare my sermons for being posted online. However, on this occasion it didn’t come up. Instead, I saw a message that I had the option of downloading one of two other programs in order to enhance my ability to perform this task. As I explored it further, I discovered that one of those apps came with a paid subscription. The other one was free and was basically the same thing I used previously, just under a different umbrella. I chose the free option, but continue to get messages encouraging me to consider the more costly alternative. I have concluded that this change offered under the guise of assisting me to be able to perform my task better was actually just a way to try to get me to buy this newer program.

We often face situations where people are supposedly trying to help us or do us a favor, when in reality they have ulterior motives. Their main purpose is actually to benefit themselves in some way. It may be the financial gain they receive from making a sale, or the boost in their ego from getting more likes or favorable reviews on social media. Whether we benefit or not, their focus is more on themselves than on what is good for us.

The Rev. Tony W. Elder is pastor of Wesley Community Fellowship Church. He can be reached at 770-483-3405 or by e-mail at revtelder@aol.com.

