I was attempting to open up a program on my computer I use on a weekly basis in order to prepare my sermons for being posted online. However, on this occasion it didn’t come up. Instead, I saw a message that I had the option of downloading one of two other programs in order to enhance my ability to perform this task. As I explored it further, I discovered that one of those apps came with a paid subscription. The other one was free and was basically the same thing I used previously, just under a different umbrella. I chose the free option, but continue to get messages encouraging me to consider the more costly alternative. I have concluded that this change offered under the guise of assisting me to be able to perform my task better was actually just a way to try to get me to buy this newer program.
We often face situations where people are supposedly trying to help us or do us a favor, when in reality they have ulterior motives. Their main purpose is actually to benefit themselves in some way. It may be the financial gain they receive from making a sale, or the boost in their ego from getting more likes or favorable reviews on social media. Whether we benefit or not, their focus is more on themselves than on what is good for us.
I am grateful that God isn’t like that. As we count our blessings and consider all the ways we have received divine favor, we can be assured that whatever the Lord has done for us, it has been strictly out of love and concern for us, not due to what He might get out of it. Let’s be clear. God doesn’t need us. He is sufficient within His trinitarian self. He receives no benefit from our choosing to believe in Him, love Him, and submit to His will for us. He has no quota of followers He is trying to achieve. He doesn’t need His ego soothed by having people rely on Him or to align with His side in the cosmic struggle between good and evil. He is not helping us in order to help Himself in some way.
The wonderful truth is that God provides for us, helps us and blesses us simply because He wants what is best for us. He has no hidden agenda. He isn’t trying to sell us something that will pad His already infinite pockets. He is not loving us just so that He can receive our love in return. He will love us no matter whether we reciprocate or not. Certainly, He wants us to love Him and to trust Him, but not because He needs us to do it, but because He knows such actions will be for our benefit.
Some offers we receive by mail or email appear to be too good to be true. On the surface it seems that we are being presented with a good deal and would benefit from taking advantage of it. However, if we are wise, we look for the fine print to see the details. We know there must be a catch to it somewhere. And there usually is.
Isn’t it wonderful to know that we don’t need to have any such concerns about the Lord. His blessings come with no strings attached. His love is unconditional. He sends the beneficial and refreshing rains on both the just and the unjust. He causes the sun to shine on everyone. He has blessed us in so many ways. And it’s all because He loves us and is seeking our good.
With that in mind, let’s thank God for His many blessings — blessings springing from His pure heart of love.
