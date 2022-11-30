After the abundance of rain we experienced in our region over the summer, it was strange to see a map indicating that we are now considered to be in a drought. This tends to be our driest time of the year, and this season has proven to be no exception. Therefore, while we’ve been enjoying the autumn sunshine, we also look forward to some needed precipitation.

Many of us believe that we are also living in a time of spiritual drought, at least in our part of the world. Thankfully, there are reports of revival and mighty movements of God in some places, even in the midst of severe persecution. However, in our nation we seem to find ourselves in more of a spiritual desert these days. God and His ways are often being forgotten, ignored, or just flatly rejected by many in our society. While the narrow road Jesus called His followers to walk on seems to be getting narrower and less occupied, the road leading to destruction seems to be overwhelming the landscape while crowded with travelers. There seems to be a dearth of true faith, real relationships with Jesus, holy lives, and Spirit-filled believers.

The Rev. Tony W. Elder is pastor of Wesley Community Fellowship Church. He can be reached at 770-483-3405 or by e-mail at revtelder@aol.com.

