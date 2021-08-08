I was scrolling through Facebook when I quickly skimmed past an advertisement for church bulletins. As what I thought I had seen in that brief moment sunk into my mind, I decided to scroll back up to make sure I had understood it correctly. I soon discovered that I hadn’t. The company was selling “editable” church bulletins, which means that they can be revised or that local church information can be added to the template. However, I had misread one word, thinking it was advertising “edible” bulletins.
After laughing at my mistaken notion, I began to wonder if maybe some creative person should actually invent such a product for churches. It would certainly help resolve the problem of people always leaving their bulletins behind in the hymnal rack. Just eat them instead. It also might provide a nice snack for unruly toddlers during the service. Those edible versions could even come in different flavors for the various seasons, such as candy cane flavored around Christmas. It’s an interesting idea, but probably wouldn’t work, especially for those of us who still discourage people from having food or drink in the sanctuary. We would have to post a sign: “Be sure to eat your bulletin before entering the sanctuary.”
When it comes to God’s Word, I’m afraid we’re facing almost the opposite situation. Too many people seem to consider it to be “editable” rather than “edible.” However, we’re not meant to take on the role of being editors of the Word of God. The Bible isn’t open to our additions and subtractions to its text. We can’t choose which parts to keep and which ones to dispose of. I believe more people need to take seriously the warning given near the end of the last book of the Bible about not adding to or taking away from its words (see Revelation 22:18-19), a warning which I believe applies not only to the book of Revelation, but to the entire Bible.
There are those today who edit the Bible to fit their views, opinions, or preferences. They may not change the words, but they suggest a different meaning from what it is clearly stating or the way it has been traditionally interpreted since the days of the early Church. They sometimes latch on to some obscure possible meaning of the Greek or Hebrew word involved in order to make the text say what they want it to say or to fit in better with our society’s current values. Don’t get me wrong. We need to understand the context of Scripture, as well as to discern what’s meant to be taken literally or figuratively. We can gain insights from studies of the original languages in which it was written. And traditional views aren’t infallible simply because of their longstanding acceptance. However, too many people aren’t really pursuing truth in these matters, but rather are trying to find ways to justify their own opinions. They’re not really interested in what God says or are willing to submit to His wisdom. They’re only intent on furthering their own agenda.
God’s Word is not “editable,” but is meant to be “edible.” We need to feed on the truth of what God has revealed. We need to receive it as we would a nourishing meal. Some of it will taste sweet to us, while other parts my be hard to swallow. Some of what God tells us can be painful, especially when He shows us our own faults, shortcomings, and sins. It’s hard when we have to admit that our ideas are wrong and submit to His wiser ways. Nevertheless, let’s not dare to take it upon ourselves to try to change His Word. Let’s eat it, feed on it, and let it change us.
