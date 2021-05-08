There was a poster that was very popular around the time I was a teenager. Although there were different variations that developed, it generally showed a cute kitten dangling in the air while its front paws were clinging to a rope or a tree branch. The accompanying caption read, “Hang in there, baby!” Every once in a while a version of that image will still show up on the internet today.
We all need such encouragement at times, don’t we? Therefore it’s not surprising that God often offers such inspiring reminders to us in His Word. The Bible directs us to patiently endure and to persevere. One such passage is found in James 5:7-11. It’s addressing people who are being oppressed and tells them to keep holding on because the Lord is coming back. It’s basically saying, “Hang in there, baby, because Jesus is coming!”
However, let’s not get the wrong idea about this connection between persevering and the Second Coming of Christ. It’s not pointing to this approaching event as our way to escape hard times. Unfortunately, that seems to be the way many people view it today. They focus primarily on the idea that Jesus is going to come back to take His faithful followers out of this world so that they won’t have to deal with some of the hard times that are on the horizon. Many appear to be counting on the hope that they won’t have to face intense persecution, specifically not having to put their lives on the line for Christ.
I don’t believe the Bible assures God’s people of such an exemption from severe hardships. It indicates that His followers may very well have to go through at least some of the acute trials and tribulations this world is going to suffer as Christ’s return approaches. We may have to face persecution, possibly even being forced to pay the ultimate price of giving our lives for the Lord. Remember, there are believers who are dealing with those situations in parts of our world right now. So we aren’t guaranteed immunity from that possibility ourselves. We certainly shouldn’t be counting on Jesus’ return as our means of avoiding such trials.
The point of this passage in James isn’t that the Lord is coming back to spare us from hard times. No, it’s encouraging us to hang in there through whatever trials we may have to face because the Lord is coming to reward those who have been faithful to do so. It gives Job as an example. He certainly didn’t avoid suffering. On the contrary, he lost his possessions, his family, and his health – virtually everything. Yet he endured until the end when the Lord showed him compassion, blessed him, and restored what he had lost. That’s what we need to do as we go through hard times. Keep being true to God. Keep trusting Him no matter what. Know that in the end the Lord is coming and will bless you for having endured faithfully to the end.
Additionally, let’s not think of persevering only in terms of surviving or getting through “by the skin of our teeth”. This scripture also encourages us to “establish your hearts, for the coming of the Lord is at hand”. You can grow stronger and more stable through these times, no matter how tough things get. As a matter of fact, the very trials which test you can also make you stronger. So don’t just hang onto the Lord through difficult times – draw even closer to Him.
Hard times are here. Harder times may be coming. Hang in there, knowing that the Lord is coming to reward those who stay true to Him.
