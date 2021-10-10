If you’re reading this, you probably believe in and practice prayer to some extent. Maybe you even have a specific time set aside each day for such communication with God. I heard another minister recently preach a message on our need to find a place and a time when we can read God’s Word and pray. He mentioned one man he knew who got out on his porch in his rocking chair every morning for that purpose. After he started practicing that regular, quiet time with the Lord, it changed this man’s life.
However, the Bible goes further than simply advocating prayer as an activity we practice at a set time on a daily basis or even several times throughout the course of our day. It instructs followers of Christ to “pray without ceasing” (I Thessalonians 5:17). How do we fulfill that divine expectation? Most of us can’t sit in that rocking chair all day. And even if we could, I don’t believe that’s what the Lord is wanting us to do. We have work to do, family responsibilities, kids or grandkids to watch, household chores to do, and errands to run. So how can we be praying without ceasing or without stopping? How can we continually be in communication with our Lord?
Have you watched a TV show where someone in trouble had called for help? She’s speaking to a 911 operator, policeman, or other first responder. Maybe this person is trapped or is in some other situation in which rescuers are trying to find her and help her. At some point in this process, the comment is made, “Let’s keep this line open.” In other words, “Don’t hang up. And I won’t hang up. I’m going to be right here available to you at all times.” There may be moments when the two individuals are talking to one another, but there may also be times when they aren’t saying anything. Nevertheless, the line is open and they know the other person is right there.
I see that as one of the ways to picture this idea of praying without ceasing. It doesn’t mean that we’re consciously talking to God every moment. Neither may we be aware of always hearing His voice speaking to us. But we know He’s there. We’re aware of His presence. We keep that line to Him open. Yes, we have our time when we can sit in our rocking chair, open up the Bible, bow our heads, and talk to our loving Father. But afterwards when we’re working, driving down the road, taking care of kids, and fulfilling other duties throughout the day, the line is kept open between us and the Lord. Therefore whenever we need to or can, we whisper a prayer, reach out to Him, and are assured that He is still there. Whenever He wants to say something to us, we’ve got out hearts ready and our ears tuned to listen to whatever He says.
This also means that we don’t get so wrapped up in other activities or give them such importance in our lives that they get in the way of our communicating with the Lord. We don’t hang up on Him because our football team is playing, our favorite TV show is on, or we’re participating in something He might not like. It means that we keep ourselves free from any sin that would cause us to lose that connection with the Lord.
So pray — not only at a set time in your day, although we do need those times. But let’s also seek to fulfill that command to “pray without ceasing.” As we go throughout our daily activities, let’s constantly keep the line open between us and the Lord.
