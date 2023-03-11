On our Caribbean cruise I mentioned previously, our 16-year-old grandson took full advantage of the opportunity to feed his hunger. Not only did he make good use of the buffets and the ice cream machine, but when we gathered in the dining room for the evening meals, he often ordered two or three of the main entrees. That was in addition to an appetizer and a dessert, all of which he thoroughly devoured. His hunger seemed never to be satisfied as he fed it the whole time we were on the ship.

Let’s pray that we would possess that kind of constant and fierce hunger for the Lord and for the work He wants to do in our lives. Jesus said in one of those well-known beatitudes He voiced during His Sermon on the Mount, “Blessed are those who hunger and thirst for righteousness, for they shall be filled” (Matthew 5:6). He was referring to a spiritual hunger — including the deep desire for more holiness and Christlikeness to be present in our lives. Are we hungering and thirsting for righteousness today?

