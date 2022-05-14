I’ve downloaded an app on my phone that identifies various plants. I can simply take a picture of the vegetation in question and in a few seconds its name will be revealed to me, along with more detailed information if I’m interested in knowing more about it. One of my main purposes in using such a program is to aid me in avoiding some of the poisonous plants which tend to leave me with very uncomfortable rashes. However, I’ve also found it useful when I’m cleaning out areas of my yard in helping me to determine whether something is a weed I need to eliminate or a plant that may produce flowers or have other positive qualities that could enhance our landscape.
Wouldn’t it be nice if we possessed such an app that could help us identify people so readily? It could tell us which person might be poison to us and which could blossom into a beautiful addition to our lives. Such an ability could especially be helpful when it comes to identifying false teachers or others who might lead people astray spiritually. Take a picture and a warning appears in bold red letters, “FALSE PROPHET! DECEIVER! A WOLF IN SHEEP’S CLOTHING! KEEP AWAY!”
Unfortunately, there aren’t any such programs to assist us when it comes to discerning the beneficial people from the dangerous ones. It might be especially useful as we move ever closer to the time of Christ’s return. Jesus foretold that as those last days progressed “many false prophets will rise up and deceive many” (Matthew 24:11). We’re going to need discernment to avoid being among those well-intentioned people who get fooled into following a different path rather than the one, narrow way to which Jesus pointed.
So how do we identify those who may be poisonous to our souls? We can’t go by outward appearance, or by how dynamic a speaker someone might be, or how winsome a personality someone possesses, or how good that person makes us feel about ourselves. We can’t identify them based on how many followers they have or how successful their ministry is. Jesus warned that “many” will be deceived, so popularity may not be an accurate indicator. In some cases, it may even serve as a warning sign.
Concerning false prophets, Jesus declared, “By their fruits you will know them” (Matthew 7:20). Watch their lives. No one is perfect, but do they manifest Christlike qualities, the “fruit of the Spirit” (see Galatians 5:22-23), and spiritual genuineness? Are they seeking holiness rather than excusing sinfulness? Look for the motives behind their actions — are they doing what they do out of love for God and concern for others, or are they mainly out for personal gain and glory?
However, identifying marks aren’t just found in their character but also in their teaching. John pointed out that anyone who denies Jesus is the Christ is antichrist (I John 2:22). The Bible also warns that those who preach a different gospel should be avoided. Listen to what those people are teaching. Does it coincide with what the Bible says? Do they try to “explain away” clear teachings of scripture while substituting something more palatable to our modern culture? If they are taking away from the good news that Jesus died for our sins then they are not adhering to the one true gospel. If they are condoning what the Bible calls “sin”, then their teachings are in error.
Don’t solely trust your “gut feeling” about someone, but the Holy Spirit can give His people discernment if we’ll stay attuned to His leading. If we’re prayerfully on guard and keep these factors in mind, God can help us see through the sheep’s clothing and identify the wolves among us.
