My wife and I recently watched a murder-mystery movie spotlighted by someone in law enforcement who bravely confronted the “bad guys” in town. Near the end of the film someone told this heroic main character something along these lines: “Now I understand why you do what you do. If you don’t do it, no one else will.”
I believe this has some degree of application to followers of Jesus as they confront the evil in this world and seek to do the good that God calls them to do. While we should be primarily motivated by our love for the Lord and our concern for others, we can also be driven by the knowledge that if we don’t carry out the work God has given us to do, it might not get done. Don’t misunderstand me. God’s ultimate purposes and work will be accomplished in this world. He will do as He has promised. His plans will come to fruition. However, the way in which He does it and the people He uses along the way hinge partly on our willingness to cooperate with Him and to be used by Him.
It is reminiscent of what was said to Queen Esther as she faced the situation in which an evil man had plotted to wipe out her people, the Jews. A close relative reminded her, “Do not think in your heart that you will escape in the king’s palace any more than all the other Jews. For if you remain completely silent at this time, relief and deliverance will arise for the Jews from another place, but you and your father’s house will perish. Yet who knows whether you have come to the kingdom for such a time as this?” (Esther 4:13-14). Esther providentially found herself in a unique position to confront the evil and to save her people. If she didn’t do it, it might not get done, at least not at that time and in that manner. God ultimately would still protect His people somehow, but in the meantime Esther and others would be tragic casualties of her failure to act.
We can apply this principle to other biblical accounts. If Noah hadn’t built the ark, who would have? If David hadn’t confronted Goliath, it sure seemed like no one else was willing to do it. And if Jesus hadn’t gone to the cross to die for our sins, there was certainly no one else who was qualified and capable of paying that price. Only the spotless Lamb of God could do that particular work.
God has put each of us where we are for a reason. He has put us in this time in history. He has placed you in your family and may have providentially worked to put you in your specific community, workplace, and church. He has given you unique gifts and abilities. There may be people in your life that only you can reach as you show God’s love and share the good news of Christ with them. If you don’t do it, no one else will. There may be work to be done in service to the Lord that only you are in the position to accomplish. If you don’t do it, it may not get done. There is evil, injustice and deception to confront in our day. If you don’t do it, who will?
Let’s not miss opportunities to fulfill God’s purpose for our lives. Let’s not fail to be His voice, hands, and feet in this world. God has chosen to use people like you and me to continue the work that Jesus began. We need to be courageous and do it. Because if we don’t, it may be that nobody else will.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
On Sunday, it was time for our clocks to "spring forward," lessening the night's sleep by one hour. While it may not seem too significant, Daylight Saving Time can definitely throw everyone for a loop. How do you handle it?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.