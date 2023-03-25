My wife and I recently watched a murder-mystery movie spotlighted by someone in law enforcement who bravely confronted the “bad guys” in town. Near the end of the film someone told this heroic main character something along these lines: “Now I understand why you do what you do. If you don’t do it, no one else will.”

I believe this has some degree of application to followers of Jesus as they confront the evil in this world and seek to do the good that God calls them to do. While we should be primarily motivated by our love for the Lord and our concern for others, we can also be driven by the knowledge that if we don’t carry out the work God has given us to do, it might not get done. Don’t misunderstand me. God’s ultimate purposes and work will be accomplished in this world. He will do as He has promised. His plans will come to fruition. However, the way in which He does it and the people He uses along the way hinge partly on our willingness to cooperate with Him and to be used by Him.

The Rev. Tony W. Elder is pastor of Wesley Community Fellowship Church. He can be reached at 770-483-3405 or by e-mail at revtelder@aol.com.

I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.

