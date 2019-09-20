Last weekend my daughter and her family dropped by our place a couple of times for an unusual reason. They weren’t just there to visit Nana and Papaw. There were needing to shower, brush teeth, etc. in light of their not having much water at their house. At first they thought it might be the fault of a new mechanism they had installed on their well. However, they later realized it was simply the result of their well starting to run dry due to the lack of rain we’ve been experiencing recently. Thankfully, they are also hooked up to the county water system and were able to pursue the option of getting that service turned on to help them make it through this time of drought.
Aren’t you glad that we as followers of Christ don’t have to worry about our spiritual well running dry? What if you went to draw from that well of spiritual resources we have in the Lord only to find that there was nothing there? It’s so easy to take those blessings for granted much like we take for granted the water that runs when we turn on our faucets. When we look to the Lord for grace, strength, spiritual enablement, and all the other blessings that flow from our life in Him, how wonderful it is to find Him faithful to supply what we need. He’s there to quench our thirst, to renew our spirits, and to revive our souls.
Jesus met a Samaritan woman at a well one time. He used that setting to talk to her about the fact that He was the source of living water which everyone needs. He declared, “Whoever drinks of the water that I shall give him will never thirst. But the water that I shall give him will become in him a fountain of water springing up into everlasting life” (John 4:14). Jesus isn’t a well of water that runs low or dry in times of drought. He’s more like a fountain or a spring that keeps flowing no matter what the conditions may be around it. Even in times of severe spiritual dryness, His living water is still in abundant supply and is available to us.
That’s good to know considering the times in which we’re living. Do you believe that in the landscape of a spiritual desert in which we find ourselves today that the Lord can make you like an oasis? Jeremiah believed so. He wrote, “Blessed is the man who trusts in the Lord, and whose hope is in the Lord. For he shall be like a tree planted by the waters, which spreads out its roots by the river, and will not fear when heat comes; but its leaf will be green, and will not be anxious in the year of drought, nor will cease from yielding fruit” (Jeremiah 17:8). Do you believe that in the midst of all the spiritual deadness we’re witnessing in the world, as well as in so much of the Christian church today, that the Lord can revive you and fill you with abundant life? David declared such when he wrote, “Though I walk in the midst of trouble, You will revive me” (Psalm 138:7). Whether it’s troublesome times in the world around us or challenges we’re facing in our own circumstances in life, we can affirm that God can still revive our souls. He can draw us closer to Him and help us to be purveyors of His light, truth, holiness, and love.
When the wells around you are running dry, yours doesn’t have to. You can still drink from the ever-gushing fountain of living water and experience an abundance of spiritual life and fruitfulness.