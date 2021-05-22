Did you make it through the recent gas shortage without too much of a problem? Last year it was toilet paper, paper towels, and hand sanitizer. This time it was gasoline. What will it be next? We’ve been shown how vulnerable our society is to having supplies of items interrupted by pandemics or computer hacks. So most likely something similar will occur again at some point. How did we react to this one? How should we respond in comparison to how others act on such occasions?
The predominant spirit that seems to manifest itself at times like these is one of fear. During the midst of this gasoline crisis, I heard one person on a TV news program repeatedly use the word “scary” to describe these times in which we’re living. She seemed to suggest that people are generally afraid and therefore it’s understandable for them to panic when new situations like this arise. It reminds me of Jesus’ words in describing the days before his return – “men’s hearts failing them from fear and the expectation of those things which are coming on the earth” (Luke 21:26). However, even if such a spirit is common, even prevalent, does that mean we as followers of Christ should be joining the fear-filled crowd?
I believe we have a certain God-given desire to survive or to preserve our lives from danger. We can have a healthy fear that keeps us from walking out in front of a moving truck or stepping off the roof of a building. The problem is when we let our fears mushroom into worry and panic. Are those characteristics consistent with someone who professes to trust Jesus and who believes He is going to fulfill His promises to take care of them? We quote verses about God supplying our needs and about Jesus providing for our necessities if we seek Him and His kingdom first, but then we panic over the prospect of an empty shelf of one item at the grocery store or a dry pump at the gas station.
It’s certainly tempting to let our fears get the best of us when we hear reports of an interruption in service on the news and we see the people around us kick into panic mode. We feel like we’re foolish and may miss out if we don’t join the rush with everyone else. Maybe we need to just stop, take a breath, say a prayer, rationally evaluate our situation, and reaffirm our trust in God to take care of us. We still may need to wait in line for gas, but we ought to be able to do it with a spirit that’s different from the wild-eyed mob surrounding us. We may need to pray for the Lord to give us grace and patience at such times. Could He bless us with such a calm spirit and a sense of peace that it could be a witness to others that there’s something different about us? After all, our relationship with Jesus should make a difference in our lives, shouldn’t it? Instead of pushing our way through the panicked masses with desperation written on our faces, maybe we can patiently endure the inconvenience with a smile and even looking for ways to be a blessing or encouragement to those around us. Fear can be contagious, but so can a calm, trusting spirit. Could we be a soothing presence in the midst of stressful situations?
Remaining calm when everyone around you is panicking isn’t easy, but I believe God can give us grace to do so. Do what you need to do, but do it manifesting a spirit of peaceful trust in Jesus.
