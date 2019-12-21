Our young grandson has been enthralled with Frosty the Snowman during this Christmas season. So when he came over to our house for a visit, we were quick to point out the various snowmen among our ornaments and other decorations. However, he immediately noticed a flaw in those figures. He kept saying, “Broom? Broom?” He knew that Frosty should be carrying a broomstick. While our snowmen may have had all the other features of the famous character, including two eyes made out of coal and a silk hat, none of them were holding a broomstick. So in the mind of our observant toddler, those depictions fell short of the full picture of what Frosty should be. I’ll admit that this incident with our grandson has caused me to take notice of other people’s snowmen decorations. Even when they are supposed to be specifically representing Frosty, very few of them include the broomstick.
I’m afraid some of us may also have a flawed concept of Jesus as we celebrate His birth. Too often we’re guilty of leaving out an important part of the picture of who He is and what He came to do. We may think about the virgin birth, the manger, the star and the angels. Hopefully, we also see the cross as a vital component of the purpose of Christ’s birth. However, how often do we remember the scepter in his hand? Jesus not only came to be our Savior, but also to be our King. A scepter is a rod or staff a king holds as a symbol of his authority and power. There are Old Testament prophecies about the coming Messiah which emphasize His being a ruler. One of the earliest of those refers to the scepter not departing from the tribe of Judah and then continues to foretell the coming of the Messiah as one who would possess that ruling authority (Genesis 49:10). The idea of kingship is so prevalent in those prophecies that the Jews in Jesus’ day were thinking of the Messiah solely in terms of being an earthly king. They missed the whole idea of the suffering servant and someone who would save us from our sins.
Let’s be careful that we don’t make the opposite mistake. As we celebrate the coming of our Savior, let’s not forget that Jesus also holds the scepter in His hand. Even then, we have a tendency to relegate His kingship to some future time when He will return to reign on earth. However, Jesus is our King now. He wants to rule over our lives at this present time. His kingdom isn’t just a future kingdom. It is present even now in His people and in His Church.
I believe too many of us try to have Jesus in our lives as Savior, but we aren’t willing to submit to Him as Lord and King. We want Him to save us, but not to rule over us. We still want to sit on the throne of our lives. We don’t mind Jesus being part of our lives, but we want to maintain the veto power just in case He tells us to do something we don’t want to do. Yet we need to realize that Jesus is more than our rescuer, as important as that is – He’s our King. Therefore, we need to completely submit to Him as the One in charge.
So let’s be as insistent about what is in Jesus’ hand as my grandson is about what should be in Frosty’s hand. Don’t lose sight of the cross, but don’t leave out the scepter either. Let’s celebrate the coming of our King and submit ourselves to His rule over our lives.