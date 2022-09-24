We were making tacos for dinner one day when I opened the package of shells to place them in the oven to be warmed up. Normally I have to carefully situate those hardened tortillas in two slightly overlapping rows in order to get them to fit in this particular pan. However, on this occasion I quickly noticed that those taco shells slid into place with room to spare. There was no doubt about it — they were smaller than they used to be. The price wasn’t less. There was no announcement on the package label that those shells had shrunk in size. Like so many products and services in our society today, we are now paying more and getting less.

Aren’t you thankful that the Lord doesn’t treat us that way? What if we suddenly discovered that the benefits of the salvation Jesus purchased for us had been reduced? What if this salvation quit covering certain sins? What if it only got us peace and hope, but no longer offered us joy and love? What if it only got us a few hundred years in heaven rather than an eternity there? Thankfully God doesn’t shortchange us or alter our blessings due to inflation or any other factors. Jesus paid the price for our receiving a full and complete salvation. And that price He paid through His sacrificial death on the cross is still sufficient to cover those needs. We still receive everything the Bible promises to those who put their faith in Jesus as their Lord and Savior.

Recommended for you

The Rev. Tony W. Elder is pastor of Wesley Community Fellowship Church. He can be reached at 770-483-3405 or by e-mail at revtelder@aol.com.

Tags

Editor

I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos