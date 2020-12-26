Did any of you have problems with items you had purchased online getting delivered to you in time for Christmas? In spite of ordering weeks before and receiving repeated assurances that those packages were on their way, as that deadline approached I was still waiting for a couple of gifts. I know of some people who had to do last minute shopping when they got word that their online purchases weren’t going to make it in time. I understand part of the problem this year was due to the combination of a heavier volume of online purchases and the effects of our COVID-19 situation on delivery services. Failed promises, unmet expectations, and late deliveries can be very stressful and disappointing when it comes to Christmas shopping.
At the time of Jesus’ birth, there were likely many people who were experiencing similar disappointment in God concerning His promise of sending a savior into the world. It appeared that such a deliverer for God’s people was sorely needed. And the promise had been given repeatedly over the course of hundreds of years. Nevertheless, that special delivery from God had not arrived. In the midst of expectations of His coming, there was likely skepticism and doubts about it ever being fulfilled.
However, the Bible declares that God’s gift of His Son was not past due. As a matter of fact, it was right on time. “But when the fullness of the time had come, God sent forth His Son…” (Galatians 4:4). God knew when everything was in place and the conditions were right for delivering His special package to the world. Even though many people thought it was long overdue, Jesus’ coming as our Savior took place exactly when needed and according to God’s plan.
As we look ahead to Christ’s Second Coming, we need to have the same confident assurance. With everything that’s going on in the world today, many believers are looking expectantly for Jesus’ return. Some think it’s long overdue in light of the spiritual condition of our society and the impending judgment of a holy God. But there are others who may have given up on the idea altogether. After all, it’s been so long since the promise was made. Many of our predecessors who have thought it would take place during their lifetimes have been disappointed, so why should we think we may be the ones to experience it?
Whenever Jesus comes back, it will be right on schedule – God’s schedule, not ours. Some of us may hope it will happen soon in order for us to be spared the hardships that appear to be looming on the horizon. Others may be praying that it doesn’t happen for a while out of concern for lost loved ones and friends. While there are those who believe it could take place at any moment, others of us believe the Bible indicates there are still some events that may need to take place first. We shouldn’t be surprised if the Church has to go through the purifying fires of tribulation and persecution in order to get it ready for Christ’s return. We need to be making our own personal preparations for facing Jesus by making sure we’re trusting Him as our Savior and submitting to His lordship over our lives. Additionally, we need to be busy doing the work that the Lord has given His Church to do until His return.
Just as sure as Jesus was born in Bethlehem, He’s coming again. And we need to be getting ready. Whether or not He comes when we think He should do so, He will come exactly when God plans, and He will be right on time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.