After setting up my outdoor nativity scene, I noticed that the lone sheep among the group of characters was not lit up. I had plugged each figure in before taking them outdoors, so I knew it had been working just a few minutes beforehand. As I subsequently examined my baaaa…d patient to try to diagnose its problem, the bulb mechanism accidentally slipped through the hole and into the belly of the sheep. Between the smallness of the hole and the winged clip on the mechanism, it turned into quite an ordeal to try to retrieve the miniature light fixture. As my wife and I worked together to fix this issue, I remembered how this same figure had suffered from some previous serious malfunctions over the past couple of years, requiring the replacement of its electrical cord. Those memories combined with my current frustration resulted in my declaring at one point, “I think this sheep is more trouble than it’s worth.” I wouldn’t have given up on baby Jesus, Mary, Joseph, a wise man, or the shepherd, but I felt like a sheep was not necessarily an essential character in the scene. Nevertheless, we ended up being able recover the wayward part and ultimately got our sheep shining again.

I am thankful that our Shepherd didn’t give up on us. The Bible points out that “all we like sheep have gone astray” (Isaiah 53:6). We have all sinned, interrupting the connection between us and our Creator. We have all been guilty of going our own way rather than God’s way. We have all malfunctioned and haven’t received the light of Christ or failed to let it shine through us as God intended.

The Rev. Tony W. Elder is pastor of Wesley Community Fellowship Church. He can be reached at 770-483-3405 or by e-mail at revtelder@aol.com.

