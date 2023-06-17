One morning I spied what I refer to as “the neighborhood cat” strolling across our front yard. I gave it that title because I am not sure if it really belongs to anyone in particular. It doesn’t seem to allow any human beings to get too close to it or touch it. I am aware of at least one neighbor who puts out food for the cat. So it is not unusual to see this feline resident wandering around. However, this morning something unusual got my attention. The cat appeared to have something in its mouth. I had previously seen it stalking birds. Had it caught one? Or did it capture a chipmunk or some other creature in our yard?
After watching this scene from my window for a few moments, something didn’t seem to fit the circumstances I had envisioned. Whatever the cat had in its possession, it wasn’t treating it like its morning breakfast. Finally, I stepped outside to get a closer look. To my surprise I found the cat’s companion to be a cute kitten. I wasn’t witnessing the harsh reality in nature of one creature killing another for food but rather the tender phenomenon of a parent tending its offspring.
A growing number of Americans are looking towards renewable energy to offset the cost of the traditional energy bill, further encouraged by government tax incentive programs. As a result, there has been a steady shift toward the new and growing solar energy industry: the sector experienced a… Click for more.Best-Paying Cities for Solar Panel Installers
The Rev. Tony W. Elder is pastor of Wesley Community Fellowship Church. He can be reached at 770-483-3405 or by e-mail at revtelder@aol.com.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.