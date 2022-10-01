On a recent trip to the beach, I sat on our condo’s balcony one evening contemplating the night sky. It’s something I rarely do at home between not venturing out much after dark, the view being obscured by trees on our property, and dealing with pesky mosquitoes. As I focused on the stars, I thought about the vast distance to those twinkling dots of light. As I understand it, I could travel all my life toward one of those stars and never get anywhere close to it. It reminds me of the words of one of my favorite songs that refers to a person’s quest “to reach the unreachable star.” It serves as a reminder to us that there are things in life worth pursuing, whether or not you ever actually obtain them.

The same can be said about our spiritual journey. It shouldn’t be viewed as a destination we’ve already reached. Hopefully we have taken some important steps in the right direction. We’ve begun the trip by blasting off heavenward through repenting of our sins, putting our trust in Christ’s sacrifice for forgiveness and cleansing, and living by faith in obedience to His will for us. We’re seeking to fulfill His mission for us as we traverse through the course of our lives. We’re encouraging others to join us on this journey. We’re looking forward with assurance to being with the Lord in heaven one day.

The Rev. Tony W. Elder is pastor of Wesley Community Fellowship Church. He can be reached at 770-483-3405 or by e-mail at revtelder@aol.com.

