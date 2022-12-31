Are you making any resolutions for the new year? We tend to see the flipping of the calendar as the starting line of a new race — one in which we are committed to running better. Sometimes we decide that this is a good time to add some new or different activity to our lives. We might start the year determined to exercise more, to eat healthier foods, or to begin some long-planned project. Some of us may commit ourselves to greater involvement in certain spiritual disciplines, such as more regular church attendance, Bible reading, and prayer.

While adding certain things to our lives can be beneficial, we often have to do some subtraction first. Before Christmas we went to see our granddaughter dance in a performance of “The Nutcracker.” She did a marvelous job, but it was somewhat bittersweet. She had decided to give up dance and to make this her last performance. It wasn’t that she didn’t enjoy this activity anymore, but there were other things she wanted to get involved in. Therefore, she needed to let go of an activity that required such a commitment of her time in order to make room for something else.

The Rev. Tony W. Elder is pastor of Wesley Community Fellowship Church. He can be reached at 770-483-3405 or by e-mail at revtelder@aol.com.

