Many of us have watched with great interest and with sad hearts the news of the recent devastating wildfires in Maui. Such tragic loss of life and property is always grievous. However, it seems even more lamentable due to the location of this particular calamity. It occurred not only at a prime tourist area and famous vacation spot, but also in a beautiful area that many view as being a sort of paradise. It is disheartening to see the destructive effects of the fire on what had been such a picturesque landscape. Hopefully we are all continuing to pray for and support the victims of this catastrophe.

The Bible reminds us of another time when paradise was tragically lost. The effects of that event have been even more devasting and long-lasting. When Adam and Eve sinned in the garden of Eden, they lost much more than the opportunity to live in a beautiful, peaceful Utopia. They lost their right relationship with God and part of His image in which they had been created. They gained a selfish, sinful nature along with its consequences, while losing the innocence, purity, and holiness that they were meant to possess. And it didn’t stop with them. This wildfire that originated with their sin has spread throughout the ages of history, being passed along to every subsequent generation.

Recommended for you

The Rev. Tony W. Elder is pastor of Wesley Community Fellowship Church. He can be reached at 770-483-3405 or by e-mail at revtelder@aol.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos