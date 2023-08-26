...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
northeast, northwest, southeast and west central Georgia.
* WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take extra precautions if you work outside or are participating
in recreational activities. Children and young adults
participating in sports will experience a higher risk of heat
stress. When possible, consider rescheduling or postponing
strenuous activities to early morning or evening.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To
reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks
in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by
heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke
is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Weather Alert
...CODE ORANGE AIR QUALITY ALERT IS IN EFFECT FOR ATLANTA FOR
Saturday August 26...
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Environmental
Protection Division has issued a Code Orange (Unhealthy for
sensitive groups) Air Quality Alert for Atlanta for
Saturday August 26.
Under Code Orange conditions, the outdoor air quality is likely to
be unhealthy for some people. Children, people who are sensitive
to ozone, and people with heart or lung disease should limit
prolonged outdoor exertion during the late afternoon or early
evening when ozone concentrations are highest.
For additional information on the Air Quality Index, please visit
http://airnow.gov.
Many of us have watched with great interest and with sad hearts the news of the recent devastating wildfires in Maui. Such tragic loss of life and property is always grievous. However, it seems even more lamentable due to the location of this particular calamity. It occurred not only at a prime tourist area and famous vacation spot, but also in a beautiful area that many view as being a sort of paradise. It is disheartening to see the destructive effects of the fire on what had been such a picturesque landscape. Hopefully we are all continuing to pray for and support the victims of this catastrophe.
The Bible reminds us of another time when paradise was tragically lost. The effects of that event have been even more devasting and long-lasting. When Adam and Eve sinned in the garden of Eden, they lost much more than the opportunity to live in a beautiful, peaceful Utopia. They lost their right relationship with God and part of His image in which they had been created. They gained a selfish, sinful nature along with its consequences, while losing the innocence, purity, and holiness that they were meant to possess. And it didn’t stop with them. This wildfire that originated with their sin has spread throughout the ages of history, being passed along to every subsequent generation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.