My brother-in-law passed away last week. He was a testimony of God’s grace and the dramatic difference Jesus can make in a person’s life. I only knew him after he had put his trust in Jesus as His Savior. Therefore, I saw him as someone who was devoted to the Lord, loved his family, and had a generous spirit. However, he would tell you that those admirable qualities in his life were all the Lord’s doing, because he wasn’t always like that. Jesus is the One who can make that kind of a difference in our lives too.

One of the notable characteristics of my sister’s husband was his competitive spirit. It caused him to excel in softball, winning numerous national championships and getting inducted into the Senior Softball Hall of Fame. However, that spirit was evident even at family gatherings as we watched football games on TV or engaged in a game of cards. He lived out the idea that if you are going to compete, work hard at it and strive to succeed. I have always enjoyed sports and have been rather competitive myself. Nevertheless, the Lord has taught me over the years that, despite what some coaches may advocate, sometimes there can be higher priorities and more important factors in life than winning a game. If we tend to be competitive, that can be a good quality in many ways. I don’t believe we need to rid ourselves of it, but we may need to make sure we keep it surrendered to God and even channel it in certain directions.

The Rev. Tony W. Elder is pastor of Wesley Community Fellowship Church. He can be reached at 770-483-3405 or by e-mail at revtelder@aol.com.

