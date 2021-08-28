Since the first of this year, I’ve had to say goodbye to several longtime friends who have left this life and gone to be with the Lord. The latest of those departures took place just last week. I’m not referring to relatives – that can be a whole other level of loss and grief. These were brothers in Christ, in some cases colleagues in ministry with whom I’ve journeyed over many miles along the pathway of life. And some of those miles were challenging ones.
I never served in the military, but I understand there can be a special bond between soldiers who fought together during times of war. I feel similarly about some of these particular men due to certain circumstances in which we found ourselves. We fought side-by-side as we faced some rather difficult conflicts and challenges along the way. We prayed together, agonized together, counseled one another, and supported each other as we sought to follow what we believed to be God’s will. In a sense I feel like I’ve lost my “band of brothers” with whom I shared some unique experiences over the years.
Whenever we encounter such losses, especially when we feel like we’re increasingly having to go it alone, it can be tempting in our grief to get discouraged or not to stay the course. However, I would suggest that the moving on of these departed loved ones to their eternal home should provide us with even more incentive to remain faithful to the pathway God has called us to follow.
I’m reminded of the various individuals mentioned in the 11th chapter of the book of Hebrews. They are commended for their faith and the manner in which it caused them to face certain challenges in their lives. As the next chapter opens, it refers back to those heroes of faith by saying, “Therefore we also, since we are surrounded by so great a cloud of witnesses, let us lay aside every weight, and the sin which so easily ensnares us, and let us run with endurance the race that is set before us” (Hebrews 12:1). In other words, the lives and testimonies of those faithful ones who are no longer with us should inspire us to follow their example. As they ran their race well until they reached the finish line, so should we. I don’t know that this is suggesting they are “witnesses” in the sense of watching what we’re doing, but their example is a witness to how we should be continuing to follow in the pathway they’ve laid out for us.
Let’s honor those who have run the race with us by continuing to run it ourselves. The torch or baton has been passed along to you and me now. Let’s be willing to keep fighting the battles. Let’s be faithful to stand up for what’s right. Let’s stay true to God’s Word. Let’s keep the faith and finish our course. Our company of fellow-soldiers may seem like it’s growing smaller. However, our Commander, who is as mighty and capable as ever, is still leading the way. And He can fight effectively whether the numbers of His followers are few or many. Additionally, there may be new recruits who are looking to you to lead the way now. Your example could end up inspiring them to be good soldiers for Christ.
Losses are going to come, especially as we get older. The ranks may seem to be diminishing. Nevertheless, let’s use that fact as an incentive to honor the memory of those who served with us by fulfilling our mission and being faithful to our God.
