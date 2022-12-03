Last weekend both our daughters posted pictures of their families going out to cut down or purchase their live Christmas trees for the season. I was struck by a particular picture of one of my sons-in-law and grandsons standing by the evergreen of their choice. While the boys were decked out in festive Christmas shirts, their dad was standing there wearing a sleeveless shirt and shorts. Granted, the weather was relatively mild, and that wasn’t unusual attire for my warm-natured son-in-law, even in the dead of winter. But the reality just didn’t seem to fit with the picture we typically have in our minds of people picking out their Christmas tree. We usually envision someone dressed up in a Christmas sweater or heavy coat while sporting a sock cap or one of those woodsman hats with floppy earflaps. There was nothing wrong with my son-in-law’s appearance — it just wasn’t in line with some people’s traditional expectations.

Maybe that helps us better relate to the Jews who had certain expectations about their coming messiah. I am not excusing their rejection of Jesus, but sometimes I wonder if we would have done any better under the circumstances. Their traditional image of a messiah included crowns and thrones, swords and white horses. They pictured a king and military commander. Was it any wonder that they failed to recognize or accept reality when Jesus arrived on the scene? Certain aspects of His image just didn’t seem to fit — no palace, no sword, no riotous rebellion — instead there was the manger, the humble service, and the cross. Instead of military authority, there was spiritual authority. Instead of human power, there was divine power. Instead of setting up a political kingdom, He focused on a spiritual kingdom. They let their traditional expectations get in the way of accepting the real Messiah for who He was.

The Rev. Tony W. Elder is pastor of Wesley Community Fellowship Church. He can be reached at 770-483-3405 or by e-mail at revtelder@aol.com.

