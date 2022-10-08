Recently I watched the very first episode of the classic TV sitcom “Leave It to Beaver.” Young Theodore Cleaver, assuming that he was in trouble, was hiding a note from his schoolteacher to his parents. At one point he asked his big brother, Wally, if they should open the note to see what was in it. Wally advised against it, strongly declaring that to do so would be dishonest. However, even as the two boys were engaged in this conversation, Wally was running some water in the bathtub, wetting down some towels, and otherwise deceptively making it appear that the boys had taken their baths when they hadn’t. While proclaiming one act to be dishonest, he seemed to be unconcerned that he was blatantly disregarding that same standard in another area of his life and conduct.
We all probably are familiar with the idea of double standards. It’s when a set of principles are applied differently to one group of people than to another one. It’s a practice we likely have been victims of, as well as one we need to be careful of committing ourselves. However, that isn’t exactly what was taking place in the situation with these two boys. Wally wasn’t saying that it was wrong for one person to be dishonest while it was acceptable for someone else. No, he was declaring the validity of that moral principle and applying it to one area of his life while at the same time ignoring it when it came to another situation he faced. And it wasn’t just a matter of not “practicing what he preached.” He practiced it in certain circumstances but not in others, seemingly even being blind to the fact that he was doing so.
While it can be humorous to see such contradiction in the behaviors of youngsters as they learn about right and wrong, it’s not so funny when we witness it in adults who should know better, especially when we recognize it in ourselves. Yet that’s one of the problems. Like Wally, we often fail to see that fault in our own conduct.
Maybe we steadfastly refuse to compromise on what the Bible says about one subject, but we’re willing to do so regarding another matter. Both are truth. Both are clearly taught in scripture. However due to pressures from society, fears of repercussions, or even out of compassion for people — maybe especially when it involves family and friends — we find some way to explain away one of those truths.
Or maybe we follow the principle of kindness and courtesy in some situations in our life while blowing them off in others. Face-to-face with individuals we can be the sweetest and most loving people anyone could ask for. However, watch out for our change in attitude when we get on social media. Some people are kind and courteous to strangers or other casual acquaintances but fail to treat their families with similar respect. Others may use the need to stand up for truth as an excuse for being unkind to certain people. Certainly Jesus showed us that there can be occasions to be confrontational, to expose sin, and to be willing to risk being considered offensive by some people. Nevertheless, He also taught us to love our enemies, to bless those who curse us, to do good to those who hate us, and to pray for those who spitefully use us.
We all should keep a close watch on our own attitudes and behaviors. And we need the Holy Spirit to be searching our hearts to reveal any such faults to us. Let’s make sure we aren’t holding true to one standard in one part of our lives while ignoring that same principle in another area.
