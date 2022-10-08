Recently I watched the very first episode of the classic TV sitcom “Leave It to Beaver.” Young Theodore Cleaver, assuming that he was in trouble, was hiding a note from his schoolteacher to his parents. At one point he asked his big brother, Wally, if they should open the note to see what was in it. Wally advised against it, strongly declaring that to do so would be dishonest. However, even as the two boys were engaged in this conversation, Wally was running some water in the bathtub, wetting down some towels, and otherwise deceptively making it appear that the boys had taken their baths when they hadn’t. While proclaiming one act to be dishonest, he seemed to be unconcerned that he was blatantly disregarding that same standard in another area of his life and conduct.

We all probably are familiar with the idea of double standards. It’s when a set of principles are applied differently to one group of people than to another one. It’s a practice we likely have been victims of, as well as one we need to be careful of committing ourselves. However, that isn’t exactly what was taking place in the situation with these two boys. Wally wasn’t saying that it was wrong for one person to be dishonest while it was acceptable for someone else. No, he was declaring the validity of that moral principle and applying it to one area of his life while at the same time ignoring it when it came to another situation he faced. And it wasn’t just a matter of not “practicing what he preached.” He practiced it in certain circumstances but not in others, seemingly even being blind to the fact that he was doing so.

Recommended for you

The Rev. Tony W. Elder is pastor of Wesley Community Fellowship Church. He can be reached at 770-483-3405 or by e-mail at revtelder@aol.com.

Tags

Editor

I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.

Trending Videos