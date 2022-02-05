One day last weekend we took a little trip to see our son and his family, including our youngest grandchild. This newest addition to our family is growing and changing so rapidly, we didn’t want to go too long between visits in order to make sure he doesn’t forget who we are. We also don’t want to miss out on witnessing the various stages of his development. Although he’s not quite 8 months old, he appears to be about ready to start walking. He certainly prefers that method over crawling. Although he’s progressing in maintaining his balance, he still wants to grab someone’s finger with one hand as he takes his tottering steps. He often will look behind him to make sure that person is right there whom he can depend on to help keep him steady along the way.
In my grandson’s case, we’re encouraging him to let go and to try to walk on his own. Eventually he needs to quit depending so much on others and learn to toddle along by himself. However, his attitude of dependence and insistence on holding a hand at this point reminds me of how we should be in relation to the Lord. We ought to always be looking at Him with a sense of how much we need His help. I like the way the psalmist puts it: “My eyes are ever toward the Lord” (Psalm 25:15). A similar phrase is used elsewhere in scripture, not just to express seeing God, but looking to Him as the One who can supply our need or offer us assistance. We look to Him as our Helper — the One who holds our hand. Some of you may remember the old song that encouraged us to “put your hand in the hand of the Man who stilled the water; put your hand in the hand of the Man who calmed the sea… by putting your hand in the hand of the Man from Galilee.” We need to put our hand in the hand of the Lord and walk through life with faith in His presence and help. We need to let Him guide our pathway. We should be leaning on Him to hold us steady and keep us from falling. We don’t have to travel this road alone. The Lord is there if we’ll look to Him and reach out to Him.
As that song reminds us, the One we’re depending on is more than able to help us. This is the Son of God who calmed the sea when He and His disciples were caught out in the midst of a storm. His ability to do so resulted in His followers asking in amazement, “Who can this be, that even the winds and sea obey Him?” (Matthew 8:27). So let’s keep in mind who our Helper is. Whatever we may be going through today, we can grab hold of the hand that has power to calm our troubled waters. No matter how stiff the wind blows against us, we can lean on the One who is strong enough to hold us up. We can turn our eyes toward the One who promises to never leave us or forsake us. No matter where life takes us and what challenges present themselves, the Lord is able.
A more modern song expresses well the attitude we need to maintain toward the Lord. “Lord, I come, I confess, bowing here I find my rest; without You I fall apart…Lord, I need You, O, I need You, every hour I need You.” Let’s not be ashamed to acknowledge how much we need the Lord today. Let’s keep our eyes looking toward Him while we keep holding His hand.
