In the classic movie “Mr. Smith Goes to Washington,” Jimmy Stewart’s character was giving an impassioned speech before Congress. He was exposing corruption and calling for a return to better values. While advocating for the ideals communicated in the Declaration of Independence, he warned that they won’t work if people won’t treat each other right. He went on to declare, “I wouldn’t give you 2 cents for all your fancy rules if behind them they didn’t have a little bit of plain, ordinary, everyday kindness, and a little looking out for the other fellow too.”
Jesus spoke of a similar principle. At one time society viewed it so highly that they referred to as “the Golden Rule.” It’s recorded for us near the end of Jesus’ Sermon on the Mount. After laying out various commands, principles, and guidelines for living, some of which may have seemed too idealistic and too difficult in the minds of those who were listening, Jesus seemed to be saying, “It really just comes down to this.” What was His Golden Rule? “Therefore, whatever you want men to do to you, do also to them, for this is the Law and the Prophets” (Matthew 6:12). Or one of the ways we commonly paraphrase this idea is: “Treat others the way you would want them to treat you”.
Notice something at the end of Jesus’ statement that we often overlook. He said, “This is the Law.” In other words, this is what God’s law is trying to teach us and how it’s aiming to get us to relate to one another. If we would just treat each other right, we’d find ourselves in compliance with all of God’s other commands. Jesus also said, “This is…the Prophets.” The Old Testament prophets and their writings spent a lot of time decrying the social injustices of the day. If we would follow the Golden Rule so many of those injustices would disappear.
Unfortunately following this principle doesn’t coincide with our natural tendencies as fallen human beings. Due to our sin-tarnished natures, we lean more toward being like Samson and following his philosophy – “As they did to me, so I have done to them” (Judges 15:11). Not only do we return the misdeed, but we often even add a little bit to it for good measure. It’s like the little boy in a classic TV show who was being scolded for taking advantage of a friend after he himself had been wronged by another friend. His father reminded him of the Golden Rule and encouraged him to abide by it. The little guy protested that he was following the Golden Rule — his friend had done it unto him and now he was doing it unto somebody else.
It’s easy to make excuses for ourselves when we’re guilty of not treating others right. We point to the other person’s wrongdoing. We point to how we’ve been mistreated in the past. We compare the seemingly less serious injustice we inflict on others to the worse injustices others have been guilty of perpetrating.
Living by the Golden Rule isn’t easy. Not only will it require determination and effort on our part, but the Lord’s enablement. We actually need Him to change us on the inside – to transform our hearts and minds to be more concerned with what He wants and what’s best for others.
So in the midst of calls for the end of corruption, injustices and lawlessness in our day, let’s all acknowledge that we need to treat each other better. Let’s pray for the Lord to so change us that we would truly seek to treat others the way we would want to be treated.
