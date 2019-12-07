Maybe you’ve seen the current TV commercial for a furniture company that says something like, “Get your house holiday ready. Guests are coming.” I like that concept in relation to the season of Advent we’ve entered. It’s a time to prepare for Christ’s coming – not just the celebration of His birth, but also His future return into the world. We should be thinking about getting our houses in order because Jesus is coming.
A big part of the mission of John the Baptist was to prepare the way of the Lord, including encouraging people to get ready for that event. Along with his general call for repentance, he pointed out specific reforms some people needed to make, such as tax collectors not cheating people and soldiers being content with their wages. As we seek to get our houses in order for Christ’s return, along with the general call to repent, what specifics would the Lord put His finger on in our lives? What particular area might He want us to work on as we make preparations for His coming during this season of Advent? How do we need to clean up our house and get ready for the coming of our King?
We should also consider that question in relation to God’s house, the church. The religious community wasn’t prepared when Jesus came the first time. As you may recall, He went into the temple at one point to drive out those who had turned a house of prayer into a place of business. He pointed out the faults of religious leaders who were self-righteously exalting themselves and caring more about their own position and power rather than the people they were supposed to be serving.
I’m not sure we’re any more ready for the coming of Christ today than they were back then. Certainly a lost world needs cleaning up and straightening out, but we also need to take a hard look at the church itself. The clean-up needs to start in the house of God. The church needs to get its house in order. There are churches today that are more like businesses than houses of prayer and worship. There are still church leaders who are drawing attention to themselves rather than to Christ. There are those in the church who are opposing biblical truth – not all of it, but the parts that run counter to today’s culture and mindset. It’s not just Hollywood and the media that are figuratively crucifying those who dare to stand up for biblical truth, but there are people in the Christian church who are joining them.
If a John the Baptist were to show up today and point out some specific ways the church needs to get its house in order, here are a few things I believe he might say. “Quit adding to and subtracting from the Word of God. Stop excusing sexual immorality and other sins just because society has accepted those practices. Don’t be deceived by false prophets, no matter how good they look or sound. Stop just going through the religious motions or merely following your church traditions and instead seek a real, born-again, Spirit-filled relationship with God. Quit serving God in your own strength and seek to be baptized and empowered by the Holy Spirit for the work God calls you to do. Take the spotlight off a few performers in your gatherings and get everyone involved using their gifts to build up the body of Christ. Love others while standing up for what is right and true. Get ready to suffer and face persecution before Christ comes.”
Our Guest, the King, is coming. Both individually and as the church, we need to get our houses straightened up.