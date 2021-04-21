Last weekend we participated in a baby shower for our son and his wife as they look forward to the arrival of their first child in the near future. In the midst of opening their baby gifts, they graciously paused for a moment in order to present their own gifts to the two sets of grandparents who were there. Ours was a wonderful little plaque that reads, “Our greatest blessings call us Nana & Papaw”. It’s true. I’ve come to discover that grandchildren are one of the greatest blessings in our lives. And I’ve gladly embraced my title of Papaw and the relationship it suggests. I’m looking forward to having our seventh such blessing call me by that name.
As blessed as we are to have grandchildren, there is an even greater source of blessing in our lives. Without Him, we wouldn’t possess any of the other joys and blessedness which we experience, including those wonderful grandchildren. We owe everything to our Lord and our God. So that plaque started me thinking about what our Ultimate Blessing in life calls me, along with what He calls any of us who have a saving relationship with Him.
He calls us “child”, having adopted us into His family. He calls us His “bride” and His “beloved”, indicating a love relationship and a commitment of faithfulness similar to that between a husband and wife. He calls us “friend”, indicating the unusual level of familiarity and kinship we can have with the Almighty Creator of the universe. He calls us “heirs” and “joint heirs” with Christ, reminding us of the marvelous riches that are ours both now and in eternity. He calls us “forgiven”, pointing to the glorious provision Jesus made for us by dying on the cross in order to wash away our sins. It’s often helpful for us to remember who we are in God’s sight. When Satan fights against us and this world tries to demean us, it can encourage us to focus on our position and privilege in Christ. Let’s remember what God calls us. Know who you are in Him.
However, we should also recognize the responsibility that accompanies those titles God gives to us. What He calls us not only points out our current status, but it also reveals God’s purpose for us to which we should be aspiring and progressing. Those titles of child, bride, and friend not only indicate how God feels about us, but should also point to the wholehearted love and devotion we have for Him in return. He calls us “holy”, not only pointing to how He views us in light of Christ’s righteousness on our behalf, but also the purity, separateness from sin, and consecration of ourselves to Him that He expects from us. He calls us “kings and priests” or a “royal priesthood”, challenging us to fulfill that role in this world while we’re here. It’s not just an honorary title. We should be representing our Lord on this earth and continuing the work He began when He was here in the flesh. We have His authority and should be boldly proclaiming His Word. We should also be praying for His will to be done on earth and interceding for a lost world.
I enjoy the privileges of being called Papaw. However, I also remind myself of the responsibility that goes with it to be a loving, positive, godly influence on those grandchildren. Likewise, we can bask in the wonder and assurance that comes with the titles God gives those who know Him. Yet at the same time we need to be living up to everything those names suggest.
What does the Lord call you? Believe it, claim it, and live like it.
