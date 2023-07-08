My wife and I have been watching in chronological order episodes of the old TV series, “Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman.” As the show entered another season, a new character was introduced — a banker who had moved to the old western town of Colorado Springs from Boston. As soon as he stepped off the stagecoach, I thought he looked familiar to me and I thought I knew why. So immediately I did what we do these days — I “googled” it and discovered I was correct. It was the same actor who had shown up in previous episodes portraying General George Custer, a historical figure cast as more of a villain in this series. They had simply cut his long locks of golden hair, given him a shave, and put him in a business suit. Maybe they thought if they would clean him up, alter his appearance, and change his name, few people would notice he was the same person. Interestingly enough, this new character was about as unscrupulous as the other one this actor had portrayed.
Sometimes it isn’t hard to discern the truth or reality. Do you really think simply putting a pair of glasses on Superman would cause people not to recognize him as Clark Kent? However, other times people and issues are given such a makeover that it can be difficult to see the reality behind the façade. In our day in particular, we need to be discerning. It is very important that we seek to be able to tell the difference between truth and reality, between right and wrong, between good and evil. We live in a world in which some are trying to disguise the true character of the possessors of those qualities, and they have the technology and skill to be able to do a very convincing job of it.
The Rev. Tony W. Elder is pastor of Wesley Community Fellowship Church. He can be reached at 770-483-3405 or by e-mail at revtelder@aol.com.
