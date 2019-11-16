I’m trying to get over a cold. My wife had it first and apparently graciously shared it with me. She wasn’t trying to do so. After she came down with the symptoms, we made an effort to keep a safe distance from each other. I suppose we could have taken it further than we did. I could have worn a hospital mask whenever we were in the same room. Or I could have checked into a hotel and avoided her altogether until she was feeling better. Or I could have taken my mom’s tongue-in-cheek advice and occasionally sprayed my wife down with Lysol. At any rate, the efforts we did take didn’t keep me from those contagious germs.
In addition to those disease-carrying contagions which are sometimes present in the air we breathe, there are other infectious spirits and attitudes in the world around us which we need to guard against. The spiritual maladies in the people around us can be somewhat contagious. While we don’t try to quarantine ourselves from a sinful world, we do need to take heed to the scriptural warnings against developing such a close relationship to those walking in darkness that their spirit unduly infects us. We need to be careful about catching some of those spirits so prevalent in our world, such as self-centeredness, the lusts of the flesh, complacency, lawlessness and lack of love.
Nevertheless, this concept of being contagious is also something we need to look at as an opportunity. Yes, we may need to take precautions against being adversely infected by a sinful world. However, we can turn it around and be a positive contagion ourselves. There was a popular book quite a few years ago that gave guidance to believers about how to be “contagious Christians.” I understand that the author has since backtracked on some of the ideas he advocated in that writing. However, I believe the concept of our being contagious is still a valid one. The Bible doesn’t use that terminology, but it certainly uses other pictures to illustrate the same principle. It says that we are to be light that penetrates the darkness. We are to be salt that flavors whatever we touch. We are to be like yeast that spreads and fills the whole loaf of bread. And it says that we are to be like a perfume permeating the air wherever we go with the fragrance of Christ. Instead of being like a germ that infects others with sickness, we should be a contagion that brings healing, blessing, truth, love and the presence of God to whatever situation or person we encounter.
So let me ask you — does that sound like us as believers today? Does that sound like you? We need to have the “germ” ourselves before we can pass it along to others. Do we have that light and life of Christ living in us? Do we have that contagious Spirit of God living and burning brightly in our own hearts? Do we possess that fountain of living water bubbling up in our own souls? Let’s make sure we’ve caught what we need to have as a result of a real relationship with Christ and the fullness of the Holy Spirit in our lives. And if it is there, let’s not hide it or be afraid to let it out. Let’s look for opportunities to be around those who need to catch what we’ve got. Let’s try to infect them with the love of God and the gift of eternal life.
If you’ve got a cold or the flu, please don’t share it with others. But if you’ve got Jesus in your heart, be contagious.