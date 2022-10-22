Earlier this year I had spoken with a good friend from my college days after hearing that he had been diagnosed with a rare form of cancer. So it was not unexpected when I received the news last week of his passing. As I tuned in to watch the livestream of his funeral service, it brought back many memories. He had arrived at the college from Japan, not knowing much at all of the English language. As we became friends, I tried to assist him with his frequent questions about our words and idioms. I’m not sure I was the best person to do so. Since we were on a small Bible college campus in Iowa, my Southern dialect and expressions made me somewhat of a foreigner too. I think I was helpful, although it did lead to some humorous incidents. I vividly recall my friend frantically searching through his dictionary with a confused expression on his face as he asked, “Y’all? Y’all? What is y’all?”

In a sense, we have a similar task as citizens of the kingdom of God. The Bible declares that “we are ambassadors for Christ” (II Corinthians 5:20). We should be faithfully representing our Lord to the citizens of this world. We are interpreters of His Word to those who don’t speak its language. Our words, actions and lives should be examples of what it means to be followers of Jesus. As someone has suggested, “We are the only Bible some people will read.” They are looking at us as they try to translate and comprehend what it means to be a Christian. The question is: Are we giving them a good and fair representation of our Lord, His kingdom and those who live under His rule?

