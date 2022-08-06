One day recently we went to visit our daughter and her family. The entrance to their subdivision has two one-lane roads separated by an island in the middle. One road is for entering the subdivision, while the other one is for exiting. However, on this occasion the entrance lane was blocked due to roadwork being done. Therefore, we were directed to drive the wrong way in the exit lane while a worker made sure no traffic was approaching from the opposite direction. I drove in and out of the subdivision several times throughout that day, having to take this unusual detour each time. Late in the day as I turned into the subdivision one last time, I once again headed into the exit lane. Only this time a worker frantically waved me down and stopped me. I hadn’t noticed that they had actually opened up the entrance road again. I had grown so accustomed to going the wrong way that I had failed to notice that the right way was available.

I’m afraid that a lot of individuals, as well as the church as a whole, have become so used to going the wrong way in some matters that we can’t even recognize the right way anymore. While there may be many examples of this, I believe one area involves our being a holy people and a holy church. The Bible tells us to “pursue…holiness, without which no one will see the Lord” (Hebrews 12:14). It also states, “as He who has called you is holy, you also be holy in all your conduct, because it is written, ‘Be holy, for I am holy’” (I Peter 1:15-16). While it may not be unusual for us to declare that God is holy, we also need to recapture the idea that this concept should describe us as individual believers and as the church. We are called to be a holy people.

The Rev. Tony W. Elder is pastor of Wesley Community Fellowship Church. He can be reached at 770-483-3405 or by e-mail at revtelder@aol.com.

