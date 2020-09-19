Last Saturday as I drove down one of the main highways in our area, there were numerous individuals lining the sides of the road holding up signs. They weren’t protesting. They weren’t expressing their anger over any particular issue. They weren’t shouting complaints about what’s going on in our world today. No, they were smiling (at least their eyes were smiling as many of them wore their protective masks) and waving at those passing by in their vehicles. Their signs, along with the words some of them shouted out to the passersby, conveyed messages of God’s love and blessing. A few of the variety of individuals of different ages and races who were participating simply held up that common symbol of a smiley face. I understand that the purpose of this event was to share some joy, blessing and encouragement with the members of our community.
What a refreshing contrast that was to so much of what we’ve been witnessing in recent months. Don’t misunderstand me. There are times to be angry over wrongdoing and injustices. There are appropriate occasions for peaceful protest, for letting our voices be heard, and for calling for change. However, it seems that our current atmosphere is one saturated with anger, fear, and gloom. It stems not only from the incidents involving police which have garnered so much attention, but also this pandemic with all the ways it has changed our lives and left us with so many uncertainties about the days ahead. Add to that an election year with all of the political heat being generated, not to mention all the typical disruptions and trials in life, and it creates a perfect environment for breeding negative attitudes.
So folks, sharing a little joy and blessing in such times is a thoughtful and welcome change of pace as we continue to run this challenging race before us in the year 2020. It serves as a reminder to us that our difficult circumstances don’t have to drag us down. We can experience true joy even in the midst of life’s storms. It comes from knowing that God loves us and wants to bless us. Such joy finds its roots primarily in one’s relationship with Jesus. It comes from knowing that no matter what’s going on in the world around us, through faith in Jesus’ sacrifice on the cross our sins are forgiven and we have peace with God. As we go through tough times, we’re assured of Jesus’ presence and help. We can rest in the knowledge that even if this world falls apart, we have a heavenly home to look forward to.
Such a display of joy also reminds us to focus on others in these times when we tend to isolate ourselves. Let’s not wrap ourselves up in our protective cocoons and neglect seeking ways we can be a help and blessing to other people. We may be struggling with our own challenges, but let’s look for ways we can uplift, encourage and support those around us.
Unfortunately, the anger and fear that are being generated today tend to be rather contagious. It easily grows, multiplies and sometimes bursts forth in unhealthy manifestations. Wouldn’t it be wonderful if the spirit of joy and blessing could likewise increase and spread? Maybe God is calling more of us to manifest such a spirit and to share it with those around us. We don’t necessarily have to stand on street corners with signs to do it. How can we show that particular “fruit of the Spirit” (see Galatians 5:22) to our families, to our neighbors and to our community?
These are tough times, but with God’s help let’s seek to spread a little joy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.