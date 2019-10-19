Do you remember the cute animated movie, “Finding Nemo?” It was about a little clown fish with an overprotective dad. Nemo was the only offspring to survive when a larger fish had attacked their home, even losing his mom in the encounter. So Nemo’s dad was very careful about what he let his son do and where he allowed him to go. Eventually Nemo rebelled against these restrictions, recklessly took some risks, and ended up as one of the aquatic exhibits in the fish tank in a dentist’s office.
When Nemo’s dad was searching for him, he tried to justify his behavior by telling another character that he was so protective because he didn’t want anything to happen to his son. His companion responded by saying something like, “That’s a strange thing to want. If nothing is allowed to happen to him, it sounds like it would be a rather sad and boring life.”
Of course, Nemo’s dad meant that he was attempting to keep anything “bad” from happening to his son. However, he came to realize he was so focused on that goal that he was keeping Nemo from experiencing anything in life, including the good things.
We have to guard against that ourselves. We can have a tendency to “play it safe” and avoid taking risks. Such a course of action may keep us out of danger, but it might also keep us from experiencing many of the joys and blessing of life. It may be keeping us from following the Lord and experiencing some of the blessings He has for us. We may be safe, but we may not be doing anything, at least not some of the things God wants us to be doing.
There’s a verse from the Old Testament which is quoted at least twice in the New Testament – an emphasis that might suggest it deserves our special attention. It says that “the just shall live by faith” (Habakkuk 2:4; Romans 1:17; Hebrews 10:38). Living by faith will sometimes run counter to the idea of playing it safe. It might mean taking a risk, although there is no safer place for us to be than in doing God’s will and following wherever He’s leading us to go. Playing it safe is actually less safe than taking the risk and following the God who promises to be with us and to keep us safe.
It may be especially tempting to play it safe in light of the spirit of the society in which we find ourselves today. Based on how easily people get offended, how angry they can get at those who disagree with them, and the general hostility toward those who uphold Christian values and biblical truth, it’s tempting to keep quiet and try not to rock the boat in order to avoid wrath and ridicule. However, when we choose to play it safe in those situations, we end up losing out. We are in danger of forsaking the very things that put us in that situation to begin with – God, His Word, and our relationship with Him. Our choosing to play it safe may be putting us in spiritual jeopardy. The Bible makes it clear that difficulties and challenges can build our character and help us grow. If we’re intent on playing it safe we may be missing opportunities to experience such growth.
We don’t want to be guilty of running ahead of God or taking unnecessary risks. However, God wants us to keep growing and moving forward in our service for Him. Let’s not miss out on some of the wonderful adventures and blessings He has for us simply because we’re determined to play it safe rather than live by faith.