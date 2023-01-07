Having a couple of medical appointments on the calendar was not my preferred way to begin the new year. I tend to view those events with a degree of dread and negativity. However, as I thought about it, I tried to become more thankful for those who help take care of my physical wellbeing and for the opportunity to have some health issues resolved. I thought about another family I know who started out 2023 with a funeral. In one sense, it seems like a terrible way to usher in a new year. However, there is also reason to rejoice as this loved one is no longer suffering but is enjoying the healing and blessings of heaven today. So much depends on our perspective, doesn’t it?

I believe this is one of the areas the Lord wants me to work on this year — seeking to have a more positive outlook on life. I am not talking about developing some kind of unrealistic, Pollyanna-ish kind of over-optimism about everything. However, we can choose what we are going to primarily focus on as we face the realities of the days and months ahead. Are we apprehensive about the possible difficulties lurking around the corner? Or are we anticipating the opportunities that may come knocking on our doors? Are we shying away in fear at the Goliaths who may rise up to stand in our way? Or are we ready to run out to face any such challengers with the faith of a David? We even have to be careful about how we look ahead to some of those momentous occasions we will be celebrating. It can be easy to dread all the work and potential problems involved rather than joyfully anticipate the event itself.

Recommended for you

The Rev. Tony W. Elder is pastor of Wesley Community Fellowship Church. He can be reached at 770-483-3405 or by e-mail at revtelder@aol.com.

Tags

Editor

I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.

Trending Videos