Having a couple of medical appointments on the calendar was not my preferred way to begin the new year. I tend to view those events with a degree of dread and negativity. However, as I thought about it, I tried to become more thankful for those who help take care of my physical wellbeing and for the opportunity to have some health issues resolved. I thought about another family I know who started out 2023 with a funeral. In one sense, it seems like a terrible way to usher in a new year. However, there is also reason to rejoice as this loved one is no longer suffering but is enjoying the healing and blessings of heaven today. So much depends on our perspective, doesn’t it?
I believe this is one of the areas the Lord wants me to work on this year — seeking to have a more positive outlook on life. I am not talking about developing some kind of unrealistic, Pollyanna-ish kind of over-optimism about everything. However, we can choose what we are going to primarily focus on as we face the realities of the days and months ahead. Are we apprehensive about the possible difficulties lurking around the corner? Or are we anticipating the opportunities that may come knocking on our doors? Are we shying away in fear at the Goliaths who may rise up to stand in our way? Or are we ready to run out to face any such challengers with the faith of a David? We even have to be careful about how we look ahead to some of those momentous occasions we will be celebrating. It can be easy to dread all the work and potential problems involved rather than joyfully anticipate the event itself.
There is much in our world to be concerned about, as well as many forms of adversity we are likely to be confronted with in our own personal lives. However, we need to face those situations with the spirit and attitude of followers of Jesus, not like those who have no relationship with Him. Our perspective should be based on a firm belief in God, in His goodness, and in His faithfulness to do what He has promised. We should view our situation with the assurance and peace that God is in control and can handle whatever comes our way. We can trust Him to be with us, to strengthen us, and to give us grace as we need it.
Even as we see our society plummeting toward the consequences resulting from its refusal to humbly submit to God, we don’t have to give in to despair. We can still have hope in a God who can open blinded eyes, soften hardened hearts, and transform misdirected lives. We can have hope in better things to come, whether in this life or in heaven.
We can also guard how we perceive the people around us. Let’s not allow our love for others to grow cold. We need to make sure we keep seeing people who don’t know our Savior as lost souls who need our compassion, not as enemies who deserve our harsh judgment. We all have needed grace and forgiveness from both God and other people. Let’s be sure to offer such grace to the people we encounter.
We don’t know what lies ahead for us in the coming months. Some things may be planned and marked on our calendars. Other unexpected events will happen in our lives over which we have no choice. However, we can choose our perspective about it all. Let’s keep our eyes on the Lord, while viewing our world with faith, hope, and love.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.