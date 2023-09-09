Some of our elderly political leaders have shown signs of apparent physical and mental frailties during recent public events. These occurrences have resulted in questions being raised about age limits or term limits for our elected representatives. It makes you wonder if there aren’t those around these individuals who would lovingly confront them with the truth about their situation, encouraging them to accept the fact that it may be time to step back from their positions, or at least to refrain from seeking re-election. Many are probably afraid to broach such a sensitive subject with people or don’t want to hurt anyone’s feelings. However, wouldn’t it be a greater act of love, as well as better for our country, to help such persons come to terms with the truth rather than enabling them to keep denying reality while putting themselves in embarrassing situations?
The same holds true when it comes to spiritual frailties. Some people seem to think that love means refusing to point out to others when they have strayed from the path of God’s will. They view love as affirming others, even if those individuals have become confused or are willfully ignoring the truth. Is it loving to ignore ways of thinking and behavior that put people at odds with what God has revealed in His Word to be the truth? Is it loving to encourage people to live in ways that result in their missing out on God’s better plan for their lives, as well as what could eventually end in eternal separation from their Maker?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.