As we now move fully into the holiday season, it will be interesting to see how much of that “spirit” we typically associate with this season gets manifested this year. I’m referring especially to the enhanced attitude and expressions of kindness and generosity that are often more prevalent as we make our way through these weeks leading up to Christmas. As we face the challenges of a pandemic, the prospect of some of our treasured traditions being altered to some extent, and the increasingly divisive and turbulent climate in our society, will we continue to add fuel to the fire or will we be a channel for reducing some of that heat by manifesting a different spirit?
This isn’t only a question for us to consider through the holiday season, but one we need to think about as we generally look ahead to the future and evaluate how we as followers of Christ should conduct ourselves as we move forward from where we find ourselves today. It’s easy for Christians to blame the unbelievers and a lost world for the current status of our society. However, I believe we have to accept a good measure of fault ourselves. We haven’t set a very good example for the world to notice. We have to admit that we often have fallen short of being the light-bearers, the truth-tellers and the holy people of Christlike character and conduct who should be positively impacting those around us. And in this current explosive atmosphere, we tend to act more like those who don’t share our faith in Christ rather than conducting ourselves in ways that might bring honor to God and be a witness to the world around us. For example, it should concern us to hear people invoke the name of Christ one moment but then turn around and use foul or crude language to denounce someone with whom they disagree concerning some of our political and social controversies. It should especially be of concern if you realize that person is you.
The Apostle Paul exhorts us “to walk worthy of the calling with which you were called” (Ephesians 4:1). He was addressing the Church – the body of believers in general. As Christians we’ve all been called to follow Christ and should live in ways consistent with that calling. In case we have any doubts as to what that includes, Paul went on to mention a few specifics – “with all lowliness and gentleness, with longsuffering, bearing with one another in love, endeavoring to keep the unity of the Spirit in the bond of peace” (Ephesians 4:2-3). He closes this same chapter by stating: “Let all bitterness, wrath, anger, clamor and evil speaking be put away from you, with all malice. And be kind to one another, tenderhearted, forgiving one another, even as God in Christ forgave you” (4:31-32).
Does this describe how we’re dealing with our circumstances today? I’m afraid that too many Christians have allowed themselves to be influenced by unbelievers with whom they may agree politically or about social issues, but whose conduct understandably doesn’t line up to biblical standards. We can’t expect them to act like Christians if they don’t know Christ and don’t have His grace at their disposal to enable them to behave differently. But we do. And we can do better. We can fight the evils of our day while often finding allies in that battle who may not be believers. However, we don’t have to imitate their unredeemed behavior or fight with the same spirit they manifest. We can still walk worthy of our calling while voicing our concerns, pointing out injustices, and battling against evil.
So let’s seek to manifest that different, more Christlike spirit as we go through this holiday season and beyond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.