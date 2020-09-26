Some have declared today to be a national day of prayer and repentance. There is a gathering taking place on the mall in Washington, D.C., in connection with this proclamation. I understand that there will be some well-known religious figures speaking and leading in prayers. Maybe some of us who can’t make such a trip to experience this event firsthand will be able to participate by viewing it on TV or online.
However, my prayer is that this is will be more than an “event” that is observed today and forgotten tomorrow. I hope it’s more than an opportunity for some spiritual leaders to get a few minutes in the public spotlight. I pray that this would initiate a true and needed spirit of repentance and prayer among God’s people and in our nation. I hope many of us will choose to participate, not just by watching the planned program on TV, but by actually spending time before God in personal prayer with an attitude of heartfelt repentance.
First of all, we need to recognize that our nation is in need of the turning around suggested by that word repentance. We need to forsake our sins and humbly submit ourselves to God. Daniel’s prayer in chapter 9 of the book bearing his name is a model for such prayers. If you can, I encourage you to look it up in your Bible and read that entire chapter today. Here are a few key excerpts from Daniel’s prayer for his nation. “We have sinned and committed iniquity, we have done wickedly and rebelled, even by departing from Your precepts and Your judgments. Neither have we heeded your servants the prophets, who spoke in Your name …O Lord, righteousness belongs to You, but to us shame of face…To the Lord our God belong mercy and forgiveness though we have rebelled against Him…all this disaster has come upon us, yet we have not made our prayer before the Lord our God, that we might turn from our iniquities and understand Your truth…O Lord, hear! O Lord, forgive!”
Notice that Daniel, a godly man, used the corporate word “we” in his prayer. He didn’t just denounce the wicked “them” in his society, but he included himself as he prayed. As we pray for our nation, let’s not just point to the ungodly in need of repentance. Let’s include ourselves as citizens of this country, too. As has been so often said in the past months regarding this pandemic, let’s acknowledge concerning the need for repentance that “we’re all in this together”. We as a nation need to repent and get right with God.
Let’s also recognize that it’s not just our nation, but the church which needs to repent. God’s people, including some of our spiritual leaders and denominations, need to confess their faults of not standing up for truth, but giving in to society’s pressures to compromise the precepts of His authoritative Word. The church needs to repent of relying more on its own strength and skills rather than on the power of the Holy Spirit. We need to repent of our unnecessary divisions. We need to repent of becoming too much like the world and less like the pure, holy Bride of Christ we’re meant to be.
However, let’s not fail to bring this day of repentance even closer to home. Let’s each repent of any personal sins in our own lives. Let’s seek God’s forgiveness for any ways we’ve strayed from Him, for our spiritual complacency, and for our failure to put Him first in our lives.
Prayer and repentance – it’s needed not just for today. But today would be a great time to start.
