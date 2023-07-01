Many of us followed with great interest and concern the recent saga of the missing submersible in the deep waters around the site of the sunken Titanic. There were hopes and prayers for a good outcome for the crew members onboard that vessel. As time progressed, it began to look more and more like it would take a miracle for such an ending to occur. We didn’t find out until later that the tragic fate of the passengers had already taken place as the submersible had apparently imploded days before when contact with it was first lost.

As I understand it, when something implodes it collapses inwardly. One definition I read put it this way: “to break down or fall apart from within.” Unfortunately, that concept seems to describe what is happening to our nation. It actually isn’t confined to our country. The same could be said about much of the world in which we live today. However, as we approach another Fourth of July, we especially focus on the status of our own nation, both the positive blessings and the negative faults. And as we examine and evaluate where we are and where we are heading, it does appear that we are in danger of imploding.

The Rev. Tony W. Elder is pastor of Wesley Community Fellowship Church. He can be reached at 770-483-3405 or by e-mail at revtelder@aol.com.

