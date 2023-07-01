...CODE ORANGE AIR QUALITY ALERT IS IN EFFECT FOR ATLANTA FOR
Saturday July 1...
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Environmental
Protection Division has issued a Code Orange (Unhealthy for
sensitive groups) Air Quality Alert for Atlanta for
Saturday July 1.
Under Code Orange conditions, the outdoor air quality is likely to
be unhealthy for some people. Children, people who are sensitive to
ozone, and people with heart or lung disease should limit prolonged
outdoor exertion during the late afternoon or early evening when
ozone concentrations are highest.
For additional information on the Air Quality Index, please visit
http://airnow.gov.
Weather Alert
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM SATURDAY TO MIDNIGHT
EDT SUNDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Widespread Heat index values from 102 to 110 degrees
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
northeast, northwest, southeast and west central Georgia.
* WHEN...From 8 AM Saturday to midnight EDT Sunday night.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Maximum Heat Index values will be highly
dependent on sporadic thunderstorm development through the
morning and afternoon hours, which may cool off localized
areas sooner than expected.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Many of us followed with great interest and concern the recent saga of the missing submersible in the deep waters around the site of the sunken Titanic. There were hopes and prayers for a good outcome for the crew members onboard that vessel. As time progressed, it began to look more and more like it would take a miracle for such an ending to occur. We didn’t find out until later that the tragic fate of the passengers had already taken place as the submersible had apparently imploded days before when contact with it was first lost.
As I understand it, when something implodes it collapses inwardly. One definition I read put it this way: “to break down or fall apart from within.” Unfortunately, that concept seems to describe what is happening to our nation. It actually isn’t confined to our country. The same could be said about much of the world in which we live today. However, as we approach another Fourth of July, we especially focus on the status of our own nation, both the positive blessings and the negative faults. And as we examine and evaluate where we are and where we are heading, it does appear that we are in danger of imploding.
