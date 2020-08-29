With the political conventions having taken place over the past two weeks, many have been focusing on our upcoming elections, especially the race for the White House. In addition to dealing with more prominent issues, some people have expressed concerns over the possibility of outsiders trying to interfere with or unduly influence the outcome of this event, as some suggest happened in the last presidential election. Actually, I would welcome a little interference – not from Russia or China, but from God. As a matter of fact, I’m going to be praying for it and would encourage others to do the same. We need the greatest of all powers in this world to intervene to keep us from continuing to follow a pathway leading us farther away from Him while spiraling us closer to chaos and destruction.
There are some who might wonder why we need to be concerned about the outcome of an election. Won’t God raise up the leaders He ordains to hold those positions? Doesn’t the Bible teach that God raises up and puts down whomever He wills when it comes to kings and those in authority? That seemed to be part of the lesson a Babylonian king needed to learn one time. God showed Nebuchadnezzar that He can quickly and easily remove an arrogant king from his lofty position. Nebuchadnezzar emerged from his God-imposed exile with a greater understanding that “the most High rules in the kingdom of men, and gives it to whomever He chooses” (Daniel 4:25).
While God’s capability to put individuals in leadership positions is affirmed in Scripture, let’s not overlook another equally-true biblical truth. Notice what God declared at one point about some of the leaders His people had chosen – “They set up kings, but not by Me; they made princes, but I did not acknowledge them” (Hosea 8:4). It appears that when it comes to electing our leaders, God doesn’t override our free choice in order to bring the person He would prefer into that position. The people of Israel chose some kings to rule over them who were not God’s choice. They appointed some princes whom God didn’t want and whom He refused to acknowledge and bless. As with other aspects of life, sometimes God gives us what we want even if it may not be what is best for us. So if we elect a person to be President, it may not be a sign of God’s approval of that choice, but rather His letting us have our own misguided way.
So that’s why I’m praying for the Lord to intervene in this election and I hope you will, too. As someone in one of the conventions suggested, presidential elections tend to reveal who we are as a nation. I hope and pray this election doesn’t show us to be a people who have forsaken God, truth, and biblical values.
“Lord, give us understanding and wisdom as we consider the leadership and direction of our nation. Raise up godly leaders who will be willing to humbly seek guidance from You and will courageously stand up for what is right. Give us leaders who will allow us to “lead a quiet and peaceable life in all godliness and reverence” (I Timothy 2:2). Open our blinded eyes and help us to see truth and reality. Keep us from being misled by other people’s cunning words or by our own deceptive hearts. Enable us to make wise decisions about whom to vote for. Nevertheless, our hope is not in man, not even presidents – our hope is in You. May Your kingdom come, and Your will be done on earth (and in our nation) as it is in heaven. In Jesus’ name we pray. Amen.”
