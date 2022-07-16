One morning I was watching the weather report on a local TV news broadcast. At one point the forecaster was showing the current radar revealing a few scattered showers in the area. Moments later she was commenting on a graphic about the rain chances for the day, which included the statement that there was a zero percent chance of precipitation that morning. She seemed to have no problem with the blatant inconsistency between that statement and the reality of what was actually taking place outside. A few minutes later as I was driving down the road, I ran into some of that rain, which we had no chance of experiencing.
Such inconsistencies aren’t uncommon in our day. I’ve watched other news reports on TV in which what the reporter was saying didn’t match what the video clearly showed. Additionally, it’s not unusual for political leaders or celebrities to say something that is obviously inconsistent with what they had previously said or with their actions. Such inconsistencies, whether they result from unintentional mistakes, hypocrisy, or attempts to deceive, are nothing new. However, it seems we’re more ready to ignore those clear contradictions or gloss over them if they promote our worldview. On the other hand, we’re quick to point out inconsistencies, or even try to manufacture them, when it comes to those who hold different views from our own.
Followers of Christ are often accused of inconsistencies in their beliefs and practices these days. Unfortunately, there are cases in which it may be true. We all have to guard against the sin of hypocrisy. We need to seek divine enablement to help us practice what we preach. We need to rightly apply God’s Word and its principles to our current issues. We need to distinguish between what the Bible teaches and our own personal preferences about matters so that we’re not guilty of contradicting ourselves.
However, many of those accusations aren’t based on reality. As the issue of abortion has received special attention in recent days, those who are pro-life are sometimes accused of being inconsistent in defending the life of the unborn while failing to adequately care for the lives of the mothers and babies after they are born. Yet in reality, there are probably no organizations that do more to assist expectant moms and their babies, before, during, and after birth than the crisis pregnancy centers. On the other hand, it seems to be contradictory for the pro-choice advocates to defend the lives of moms or the lives of children affected by gun-violence, while failing to defend the lives of innocent, unborn children.
One of the most common accusations leveled against believers today is that we are being inconsistent when we say we love people but aren’t willing to accept them or celebrate them for who they are and what they do. However, such a concept seems to stem from a skewed view of love. Real love wants what’s best for people. It doesn’t just compliment them or soothe them no matter what, especially not when their course of action is hurting themselves. It’s the greatest of love to warn people when they’re putting themselves at risk. God loves sinners so much that He sent His Son to die for them. And while He invites all of us to come to Him “just as we are,” He doesn’t expect us to stay that way. We don’t come with proud hearts, telling God, “You’ve got to accept me the way I am.” No, we come with humble hearts ready to submit to God and His will for us. And that means being willing to change and conform to what He says.
So let’s watch out for inconsistencies in ourselves and others, but at the same time let’s make sure they’re real ones.
