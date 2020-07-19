I don’t know much about the more recent video games, but in older versions which involved some kind of racing you were often given several options of courses from which you could choose. Some might be fairly tame and predictable – good for beginners. Others might be more difficult with additional twists, turns, and obstacles. You could pick whatever course you preferred. If you didn’t like it, you could switch over to a different one.
The course we find ourselves on in life usually isn’t like that. While there are many aspects of our lives that are the result of choices we made, in many cases we had no choice. We didn’t get to choose when or where we were born or what family we were born into. We didn’t choose our basic physical appearance or natural talents. Who would have chosen sickness in their lives instead of health?
Hebrews 12:1 tells us to “run with endurance the race that is set before us.” The idea here is to run the race course that has been laid out for you. While there are some things about our course over which we had no choice, it’s still our race to run and we need to run it well. I was thinking about this recently in light of where we are in our world today. Last year at this time who would have chosen this course we find ourselves on now? Who would have chosen to go through a pandemic? Who would have chosen the economic hardships? Who would have chosen to run a race which included some of the political and societal upheavals we’ve experienced in recent times? Who would’ve chosen a course which meant shutting down or severely altering church services and activities? And that’s just the public course we’re all going through. It doesn’t even take into consideration the more personal twists and turns some of us have had to experience.
However, this is where we are today. This is the course that is set before us. We can’t go back and change the past. As much as we might like to do so, we can’t reboot 2020 or rewind back to before Covid-19 showed up. Nevertheless we can go from where we are right now and run the kind of race God wants us to run on this course on which we find ourselves.
Maybe some of us need to quit comparing our course to others. We need to stop envying their lives and run our own race. Others of us may need to stop merely sitting around complaining about our current situation in the world and start dealing with it. Some may need to stop passively waiting and hoping for the rapture to take place to rescue us from this current course and start focusing more on running the race we’ve been given.
Regardless of what our course looks like today, I believe we can run it the way God wants us to. How would that be? Here are a few quick suggestions. Run with faith. Instead of living in fear, worry, and doubt, we can trust the Lord and rely on Him to be with us and to fulfill His promises. Run with love. No matter what our course is in life, if we aren’t allowing God’s love to fill us and flow through us, we aren’t running well. Run with purity. Regardless of the pressures we may face from our society, we can say “no” to whatever would defile us and we can say “yes” to whatever will draw us closer to God. Run with endurance, faithfully running your race every day.
This is the course that has been set before us. Let’s run it and run it well.
